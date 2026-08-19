UAE's Nafis salary rules to change in September; what employees need to know

A revised Nafis framework will begin rolling out in September, introducing new salary-support caps, a standard Dh6,000 minimum salary for eligibility, an uncapped child allowance and a change in employers' pension-contribution responsibilities.

The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) said the new programmes and updates will take effect in September 2026 for new beneficiaries. Existing recipients of the private-sector Emirati Salary Support Scheme will move across gradually over a period of up to three years.

Salary support

For new beneficiaries, the maximum monthly support will be Dh6,000 for bachelor’s degree holders, Dh5,000 for diploma holders and Dh4,000 for secondary-school graduates. Those below secondary-school level can receive up to Dh4,000 if they are married or have dependants, and up to Dh3,000 if they are unmarried or have no dependants. The official framework states that the monthly salary must not exceed Dh20,000.

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The Council has also standardised the minimum salary for Nafis support eligibility at Dh6,000 a month across all eligible categories, saying this is in line with the Cabinet’s minimum-wage decision.

For existing private-sector Salary Support recipients, the revised benefit levels will be applied automatically from September. The ETCC says support will be reduced by Dh500 every six months until it reaches the amount set under the new policy.

A separate phased arrangement applies to employees outside the remit of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the Central Bank of the UAE, including free-zone employees, whose monthly pay is below the approved minimum.

If their salary is corrected to Dh6,000, the official announcement says they will receive the full current support value for six months from September, followed by 70 per cent for another six months and 30 per cent for three months.

Child allowance

The Child Allowance Scheme for Emiratis working in the private sector will no longer be limited to a set number of children. The ETCC said the change removes the previous cap on eligible children, with the stated objective of strengthening family stability and quality of life.

A Nafis' official states that the programme provides Dh600 a month for each eligible child, with the updated arrangement marked as starting from September 2026.

New salary support

The Nafis update also establishes salary support for children of Emirati mothers working in the private sector. The support can reach Dh3,000 a month where the applicant meets the official conditions, including a monthly salary of between Dh6,000 and Dh20,000 and an accredited bachelor’s degree.

Wives of Emirati men working in the private sector may also qualify for up to Dh3,000 a month. The published criteria include a monthly salary of between Dh6,000 and Dh15,000, an accredited bachelor’s degree, and either at least two children or at least five years of marriage. The husband must be an Emirati working in the public or private sector, retired, or medically certified as unable to work.

The ETCC has set out limited exceptions to the children and marriage-duration conditions after two years of marriage. They cover medical-degree holders, teaching staff, qualifying PhD holders and women with experience in vital labour-market roles, subject to the Council’s published requirements.

Pension programme

Nafis will continue to cover pension-fund contributions for eligible Emirati employees in the private sector registered under its Subscription scheme. From September, however, private-sector employers will be responsible for paying their statutory share of pension contributions for Emirati employees enrolled in the programme.

The UAE Government’s official portal confirms that Nafis has been extended until 2040 and that the latest measures include removing the cap on children’s allowances and introducing new support for children of Emirati mothers and spouses of Emirati nationals working in the private sector.

The changes form part of a broader Nafis overhaul designed to support Emiratisation and make private-sector employment more sustainable for UAE nationals and their families.