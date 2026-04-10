'Best decision': Emiratis welcome extension of Nafis programme to 2040

Emirati citizens have warmly welcomed the UAE’s decision to extend the Nafis programme to 2040, describing it as a transformative step toward long-term career stability and professional advancement in the private sector.

Announced by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the extension reinforces national efforts to empower Emiratis through financial incentives, professional development opportunities, and enhanced job security. Many citizens believe the move will further encourage nationals to pursue private sector careers while reducing reliance on government employment.

For Manar Al Marzouqi, a Dubai resident who works as an officer manager at Oqool Recruitment Company, the programme has provided vital financial relief amid rising living costs. “It has become a source of breathing space, especially for those managing loans,” she said. She also highlighted the growing popularity of remote work, noting that flexible arrangements, more commonly embraced in the private sector, have attracted many women, particularly mothers. “With Nafis in place, interest in private sector roles has increased significantly,” she added.

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Similarly, Halima Adel, who works as in data entry in Dubai, credited the initiative with motivating her to remain in the private sector. “It is one of the best decisions made, as it encouraged me not to leave my job. The support from Nafis makes the private sector more rewarding,” she said. Having worked in the sector for three years, she emphasized that it enabled her to acquire new skills and broaden her professional horizons. She also noted that the programme has reshaped perceptions among Emiratis, encouraging even those working limited hours to participate in the workforce.

Rashid Al Shehhi, an Emirati citizen, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the personal and professional growth he has experienced in the private sector. Reflecting on his journey, he said the experience allowed him to develop invaluable skills, build meaningful connections, and gain a deeper appreciation for hard work and financial responsibility.

“The experiences I have lived, the people I have met, and the knowledge I have gained have benefited me greatly. I am truly grateful,” he said.

Al Shehhi encouraged young people to seize opportunities in the private sector, stressing that no job should be viewed as inferior. “Work is never a source of shame. The real shame is sitting back, complaining, and not making an effort to improve your circumstances,” he added.

With its extension to 2040, the Nafis programme is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping a competitive and resilient national workforce, aligning with the UAE’s long-term vision for sustainable economic growth and increased Emiratisation in the private sector.