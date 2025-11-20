New Nafis award announced in UAE: Emiratisation to shift focus from numbers to quality of jobs

The fourth cycle of the Nafis Award for 2025-2026 was announced at a press conference today, unveiling significant enhancements aimed at deepening the impact of Emiratisation in the private sector.

The award, a key initiative under the Dh24-billion Nafis programme, will now place a stronger emphasis on qualitative, long-term employment for UAE nationals and introduces a new category for professionals in the education sector.

Under the directives of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the steadfast leadership of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the Nafis programme has achieved remarkable success since its launch in September 2021.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.



The number of Emiratis in the private sector has surged by over 437 per cent, from 29,000 to more than 157,000 in just four years, with over 30,000 companies now employing UAE nationals.

Building on this achievement, the award’s fourth cycle introduces refined evaluation criteria for the Establishments category. The focus shifts from sheer numbers to the quality and sustainability of employment.

Companies will now be assessed based on their success in retaining Emirati talent, their commitment to professional development and training, and their active use of the Nafis platform for recruitment.

“The evaluation will concentrate on establishments that have genuinely contributed to qualitative, not just quantitative, Emiratisation,” said Nasreen Al Janahi, Director of the Excellence Department at the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council. This strategic shift aims to reward companies that invest in the long-term career growth of their Emirati employees.

In a significant update to the Individuals category, a new sub-category has been created specifically for professionals in the education sector.

This includes teachers, assistant teachers, and educational supervisors working in private institutions. The move acknowledges the high demand and growing presence of Emirati talent in this vital field.

“We found there was significant demand for these roles and they did not have a dedicated category. A special category for educational jobs has now been allocated within the individuals’ track,” Al Janahi noted.

The Nafis Award continues to operate under a robust governance structure, chaired by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with strategic decisions guided by Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs.

The award is organized by the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, led by Secretary-General Ghannam Al Mazrouei, ensuring the highest standards of transparency and integrity.

Two primary tracks

The award is divided into two primary tracks. The Establishments category targets all private sector companies registered with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) and the UAE Central Bank.

These companies are evaluated automatically based on official data, with a focus on qualitative Emiratisation, talent retention, and development, and no application is required.

The Individuals category is for Emirati professionals in the private sector across 11 sub-categories, including the new education track.

This category recognizes outstanding national talent through a self-nomination process via the award’s official platform.

The timeline for the award includes a series of awareness workshops scheduled until the end of January, with the evaluation phase set to begin in February.

The results will be reviewed by an arbitration committee before being presented to the governance team.

The Nafis program, part of the UAE’s ‘Projects of the 50’, has had a profound social impact, benefiting over 132,000 citizens and providing child allowance benefits for 24,000 children of beneficiaries.

It has successfully shifted the career aspirations of Emirati graduates, with nearly six out of ten now starting their careers in the private sector, a significant increase from 15 per cent previously.