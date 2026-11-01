Dubai Ruler unveils Nad Zabeel complex set to attract researchers, specialists

Nad Zabeel is set to complement the strategic system for institutionalising the future industry, joining the Dubai Future Foundation, Museum of the Future, Dubai Future Academy

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 1 Nov 2026, 4:03 PM
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Dubai's Ruler has announced the launch of a new research complex called 'Nad Zabeel' set to harbour researchers to build future developments.

Announced on Sunday, November 1, the 'Dubai Future Complex', which has been named 'Nad Zabeel', is expected to attract 30,000 researchers and specialists to benefit from its services in developing future vital sectors linked to human life.

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In a statement, the leader emphasised on the preparation for the future and the process around it rather than simply focusing on the speed of future developments.

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"Life has taught me that the future is not waited for, but made... and that the challenges facing nations are not caused by the speed of future developments... but by the slowness of preparing for it and thinking about it," said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

Nad Zabeel is set to complement the strategic system for institutionalising the future industry, joining the Dubai Future Foundation, Museum of the Future, Dubai Future Academy, and others.

"Together (they will form ) the best environment in the world for foresight, preparation, and making the future. And our coming days are the most beautiful, God willing."

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