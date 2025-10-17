Music, fireworks, gold: Dubai set to glow with Diwali prizes worth Dh500,000

This year, Diwali celebrations in Dubai are kicking off with lots of entertainment — from fireworks and concerts to mega retail deals and golden rewards.

The city is all set to dazzle as the Festival of Lights 2025 kicked off on Friday evening, marked by musical performances from popular Indian singers. The event is turning the city into a hub of colour, music, and celebration from October 17 to 26.

Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), this year’s Diwali festivities bring together residents and tourists from over 200 nationalities for ten days of events, family fun, and shopping offers.

Mohammed Feras, senior executive at Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said that Diwali in Dubai has always been a time of joy, colour, and togetherness, and this year, the celebrations are bigger and brighter. “The entire city will glow with festive lights, music, and community spirit. From spectacular fireworks to dazzling shopping offers, residents and visitors can experience the true essence of the Festival of Lights across Dubai.”

“With nearly Dh500,000 worth of prizes to be won through exciting promotions and giveaways, this Diwali promises not just happiness and celebration, but also rewarding experiences for everyone,” added Feras.

Satish Sivan, consul general of India in Dubai said that Dubai’s festival of lights beautifully reflects the spirit of cultural exchange that binds India and the UAE. “It’s heartening to see Indian traditions and values celebrated on such a grand scale, embraced by people of all nationalities,” said Sivan.

“We are deeply grateful to the visionary leadership of Dubai and the UAE for providing this platform that not only strengthens our shared cultural ties but also paves the way for greater understanding and cooperation. Events like these bring our communities closer together and create new avenues for bilateral trade, tourism, and mutual growth,” added Sivan.

The celebrations started on Friday with fireworks display at Souk Al Seef at 9pm, followed by weekend shows at Global Village on October 17 to 18 and 24 to 25.

Residents have started enjoying diwali celebrations and have captured fireworks from their balconies.

The festival’s entertainment lineup includes Ilaiyaraja’s live concert at Dubai Opera and Andrea Jeremiah’s performance at Etisalat Academy to side-splitting comedy by Russell Peters at Coca-Cola Arena on October 25.

Souk Al Seef will also host Noor - Festival of Lights from October 17 to 19, featuring free cultural performances, live music, and workshops. Dubai Festival Plaza will showcase Lights and Legends, The Stories of Diwali on October 24 and 25, blending music, poetry, and dance.

Discounts

Shoppers can look forward to up to 75 per cent off across major brands including Carrefour, Damas, Michael Kors, Rituals, and Swarovski.

Malls such as City Centre Deira, Bur Juman, and WAFI City are hosting Diwali activations, cultural performances, and kids’ workshops. City Centre Deira will even feature the region’s first Escalator Fashion Show on October 25.

Gold deals

Keeping with Diwali tradition, jewellery stores are offering exclusive gold promotions. The Dubai Jewellery Group’s campaign gives shoppers a chance to win a share of Dh150,000 in jewellery vouchers, free gold coins, and up to 70 per cent off select designs.

At the Dubai Gold Souk Extension, visitors can shop, scan, and win gold until October 26, with Dh100,000 worth of prizes to be won.

Damas is offering 1 gram gold coins and vouchers worth up to Dh100,000, and Centrepoint’s scratch and win campaign will hand out instant gold prizes until October 28.

Culinary celebrations

Restaurants across Dubai are serving special Diwali menus inspired by India’s diverse flavours. From street food favourites to royal thalis, each menu offers a taste of festive tradition.