Muharram to begin June 16 as UAE declares start of Islamic year 1448 AH

The UAE's Fatwa Council has announced Tuesday, June 16, as the first official day of Muharram, which marks the beginning of the new Islamic year (1448 AH).

The authority made the declaration after reviewing scientific data related to the sighting of the crescent, in coordination with specialised scientific authorities and centres in the country.

Earlier in the day, the UAE's Astronomy Centre revealed the moon had been spotted in Abu Dhabi's skies during the day time by the Khatm Astronomical Observatory.

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The Islamic, or Hijri calendar is based on lunar months, and the New Year begins on the first day of Muharram, which is determined by the sighting of the moon. Each month in the Hijri calendar lasts either 29 or 30 days.

Residents in the UAE got to enjoy a long weekend once again as the government announced a public holiday on Monday, June 15, for the start of the new Islamic year. For some residents who usually observe weekends on Saturday and Sunday, this meant a 3-day holiday.

Meanwhile in Sharjah, government employees and students enjoyed a four-day holiday with normal weekends falling on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for them.

The Fatwa council, along with its announcement, made a prayer for the nation's stability, people's prosperity and its leaders' protection.

"On this occasion, we ask Allah Almighty to conclude our year with forgiveness and his pleasure, and to begin our new Hijri year with goodness, blessings, and prosperity. May he continue to grant the United Arab Emirates security, stability, wellbeing, and growth, and may he guide its wise leadership toward what is best for the country and its people.

May Allah protect Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, grant him success, and bless his efforts.

Every year, may our nation, its leadership, the people of the UAE, and all residents living on its land be blessed with goodness and prosperity."