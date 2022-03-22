Mother’s Day: Abu Dhabi company gifts 'mum' locket to employees

Employees with work experience of six years and more were given the locket

Supplied photo

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 22 Mar 2022, 8:07 PM

Abu Dhabi-based company has marked Mother’s Day in a unique manner by gifting a gold locket to moms of employees.

Attributing the tireless efforts and unconditional love of mothers as one of the main reasons behind its successful journey, employees of CMETS Engineering Solutions received a locket with ‘mum’ engraved on it.

“We are all here today because of our mums. Behind every successful person there is a mum’s sacrifices. Our success at work is attributed to them. We can never be grateful enough for our mums, let alone ever repay,” said CMETS Group Chairman Ahmed Al Qubaisi.

CMETS, marking its 12th year, has branches in Saudi Arabia and Oman, and its client list includes ADNOC, Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, EGA, NPCC, Tabreed, Abu Dhabi Sewerage Services Company, Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, among others.

General manager Muhammad Kasim noted: “From humble beginnings we have continued to grow. We have done well in response to the challenges faced during the pandemic. It’s our mothers who have taught us not to give up. My mother has been my guide. This is true for all the mothers in the world. So, we decided to honour the strong-willed mums in our small way.”

Employees, with work experience of six years and more with CMETS, received the locket. And the employees were pleasantly surprised with the acknowledgement from the company for mothers’ contribution to the society.

“This is a thoughtful gift from CMETS. I can’t wait to surprise her with this beautiful and special present,” said Chandan Rajan, operations manager.

Noorudheen V.P., sales manager, added: “This has been a sweet gesture. This is an amazing gift for my mother.”

CMETS, a local company, has a grand vision to become a globally recognised entity by 2030.

“Our success so far speaks volumes to our mothers in striving to make our mission a reality. Now our vision is to make CMETS an integrated platform for business and an advanced laboratory for innovative supplies. ‘Vision 2030’ provides impetus for investment in quality products and services based on the idea of industrial revolution,” Al Qubaisi added.