Mother, 15-year-old son killed in Abu Dhabi road crash; father survives

The accident happened near Al Wathba Bridge at about 9pm on October 12

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 14 Oct 2026, 3:32 PM UPDATED: Wed 14 Oct 2026, 3:35 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

A Bangladeshi mother and her 15-year-old son were killed when the car they were travelling in crashed in Abu Dhabi on Monday, October 12. The boy’s father, who was driving, was injured in the accident and was transferred to the hopital.

"The son and mother passed away in the road accident,” Mohammad Ismail, first secretary (Labour Welfare) at the Bangladesh Embassy in Abu Dhabi, told Khaleej Times. The victims were Oshima Chowdhury and her son, Orittro Bishawsh, who is 15 years old.

Recommended For You

Saudi aviation authority confirms fresh injuries in Sunday attack on Riyadh airport

Saudi aviation authority confirms fresh injuries in Sunday attack on Riyadh airport

Qatar Emir says damage at energy facilities disrupted country's LNG exports

Qatar Emir says damage at energy facilities disrupted country's LNG exports

Riyadh airport to remain closed until October 17, Notam says

Riyadh airport to remain closed until October 17, Notam says

4 injured in Riyadh after Saudi intercepts cruise missiles; fire reported at Aramco

4 injured in Riyadh after Saudi intercepts cruise missiles; fire reported at Aramco

Video: Saudi minister visits Abu Dhabi-based woman injured in attack on Riyadh airport

Video: Saudi minister visits Abu Dhabi-based woman injured in attack on Riyadh airport

 

The accident happened near Al Wathba Bridge at about 9pm, as the family was travelling to a social event, according to journalist Sanjit Kumar Shil, who witnessed the crash. The father, Swaroop Kanti Biswas, was driving when a speeding car hit his vehicle from behind.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The impact caused Biswas to lose control of the car. It crashed into a roadside barrier and was badly damaged. Oshima and Orittro died at the scene.

"Biswas was seriously injured and taken to hospital for treatment. he was released on Tuesday morning," said Ismail. "The bodies of the mother and son are being kept at the central morgue in Baniyas, Abu Dhabi," he added.

Family friends and members of the Bangladeshi community are in contact over the legal formalities and arrangements for the bodies. Biswas is from Boalkhali in Chattogram, while Oshima’s family is from Raozan, also in Chattogram.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Qatar Emir says damage at energy facilities disrupted country's LNG exports

2

4 injured in Riyadh after Saudi intercepts cruise missiles; fire reported at Aramco

3

Thunder, dusty winds possible as rain may spread to Dubai this week

4

Abu Dhabi teacher jailed for 2 years for physically assaulting 4 students

5

UAE rains: Where hail fell, lightning struck and water flowed as more showers forecast