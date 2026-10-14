Mother, 15-year-old son killed in Abu Dhabi road crash; father survives

A Bangladeshi mother and her 15-year-old son were killed when the car they were travelling in crashed in Abu Dhabi on Monday, October 12. The boy’s father, who was driving, was injured in the accident and was transferred to the hopital.

"The son and mother passed away in the road accident,” Mohammad Ismail, first secretary (Labour Welfare) at the Bangladesh Embassy in Abu Dhabi, told Khaleej Times. The victims were Oshima Chowdhury and her son, Orittro Bishawsh, who is 15 years old.

The accident happened near Al Wathba Bridge at about 9pm, as the family was travelling to a social event, according to journalist Sanjit Kumar Shil, who witnessed the crash. The father, Swaroop Kanti Biswas, was driving when a speeding car hit his vehicle from behind.

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The impact caused Biswas to lose control of the car. It crashed into a roadside barrier and was badly damaged. Oshima and Orittro died at the scene.

"Biswas was seriously injured and taken to hospital for treatment. he was released on Tuesday morning," said Ismail. "The bodies of the mother and son are being kept at the central morgue in Baniyas, Abu Dhabi," he added.

Family friends and members of the Bangladeshi community are in contact over the legal formalities and arrangements for the bodies. Biswas is from Boalkhali in Chattogram, while Oshima’s family is from Raozan, also in Chattogram.