Dh3.3 billion in 1 month: UAE orphan endowment enters Guinness World Records

UAE's Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans has earned the title of 'Most Money Raised for Charity by an Annuity Pledge in One Month' awarded by the Guinness World Records after it raised Dh3.3 million in one month.

The record was announced at a ceremony in Abu Dhabi on Monday by official Guinness World Records adjudicator Kanzy El Defrawy, who confirmed that the campaign far exceeded the minimum threshold of $270 million (around Dh991.5 million) required to set the new title. Launched by the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority, Awqaf Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the initiative was rolled out at the start of Ramadan to establish a sustainable endowment dedicated to orphan care across the UAE.

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Speaking exclusively to Khaleej Times on the sidelines of the ceremony, Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Secretary-General of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, said the achievement was a source of national pride. “The campaign raised Dh3.3 billion, an accomplishment now recorded at a global level. This money came from citizens and residents living on UAE soil, and it embodies what Sheikh Mohamed has said, that everyone who lives on the land of the Emirates belongs to it."

"It is clear proof of the cohesion of this community, which insisted on serving a group so dear to it, our orphans. This amount will be dedicated to building a dignified life for them, in their education, their health, their homes and their standard of living, so they never feel any shortfall. The state has spared nothing in supporting its children and will always be there, but this giving is additional, ensuring a different level of support for this group, especially in this Year of Family.”

The record itself was never the objective, he told Khaleej Times. “When this campaign was announced, the goal was not to set records. The goal was the care of orphans. But this number is not unfamiliar to the UAE, a nation that holds many records, and it is an addition to its honourable register. We are proud to belong to the United Arab Emirates, a country that is all pride and all affection for everyone who lives on its land.”

Also present at the ceremony were Abdulhamid Mohamed Saeed, Chairman of Awqaf Abu Dhabi, Fahad Al Qassim, Director General of Awqaf Abu Dhabi, and Dr Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency.