'We emerge stronger': Mother of Nation extends Emirati Women's Day to month

This year, the UAE will be celebrating Emirati Women's Day, an occassion to appreciate ladies' contributions to the country's prosperity, not only on one day but in a month-long festivities starting August 28, 2026. The announcement was made Wednesday by Mother of the Nation Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, who said in a letter to Emiratis: "As the horizon of ambition expands with you and through you, our celebration this year will not be limited to a single day."

"It will serve as an occasion for action, appreciation, launching initiatives, and highlighting models that affirm that women in the UAE are not merely individual success stories, but part of an integrated national system.”

Celebrated annually on August 28, Emirati Women’s Day has become a key moment to reflect on progress, renew commitments to gender equality, and celebrate the achievements of women across the country.

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Sheikha Fatima, who is the Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, further revealed the slogan of this year's celebration. "My daughters and sons, Emirati Women’s Day this year comes under the slogan ‘We Emerge Stronger and Better’, a slogan that reflects the spirit of the UAE — a spirit that does not stop at achievement and is not satisfied with what has been accomplished, but looks to tomorrow with ambition and responsibility.

The Mother of the Nation also called on national institutions to adopt flexibility as an advanced approach to supporting women, especially working mothers and those who bear the responsibility of caring for senior citizens and people of determination.

"This should be achieved through proactive policies and programmes that take into account family responsibilities and work requirements, while ensuring continuity of performance and productivity."