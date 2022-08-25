MOTF LAUNCHES SUMMER-CHIC PIECES IN THE NATURE COLLECTION
Nature-inspired designs meet sophisticated silhouettes in all-new women's workwear collection. Smart business attire made from high-quality, natural, luxe fabrics like linen. Use promo code MENATURE to enjoy 15% off on ar.SHEIN.com
Global online fashion retailer MOTF has announced the launch of The MOTF Nature Collection in the Middle East, an all-new women's light-weight summer style collection that exudes the essence of nature in both form and fabrics. Smart essentials, luxe and natural fabrics like linen, and artful design strike a unique balance with earthly elements in versatile, effortlessly chic creations.
The MOTF Nature Collection is on a mission to empower modern women from all backgrounds with confidence, self-expression, and an artistic style that reflects their own vibrant lives. High-quality, fashionable, and flowy pieces are sure to keep you comfortable on hot days and become your summertime staple.
The collection’s designs draw from nature’s innate artistry to serve as a reminder that balance is always within reach, with three central themes inspired by breathtaking aesthetics of sunshine, water, and flowers.
INSPIRED BY SUNSHINE – DRESS FOR A SUNNY STATE OF MIND.
Sun-soaked shades and gold accessories create a simple yet elegant palette.
INSPIRED BY WATER – GET DRESSED AND GO WITH THE FLOW.
The gentle textures, movements, and flow of aquatic themes are captured via hues of blues, greens, and purples, as well as stylish detailing like knots, pleats, and gradient prints.
INSPIRED BY FLOWERS – LET YOUR BREATH BLOSSOM.
Bold color schemes and floral prints; this uber-chic edit exudes confidence and vitality.
Premium, naturally bred, primarily linen fabrics wick away moisture and promote breathability so the body can feel free. Each piece is produced with the finest materials to ensure profound respect for the natural world.
MOTF’s name is a reference to the dynamic nature of a deep lake, and that of the sophisticated woman who wears MOTF. The strong, naturally beautiful qualities shared by both are a shared thread running through the lives of naturally chic women: charm, calm, gentle power. MOTF sees the two as sisters in spirit reflecting one another’s natural beauty. Both are calm on the surface yet full of life, and strong in presence yet adaptable by nature. It is an intuitive metaphor that sparks versatile creations for versatile women.
The collection is now available on https://ar.shein.com/campaign/motfxnature. Use promo code MENATURE to enjoy 15% off.