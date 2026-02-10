UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco over deadly floods

The UAE has expressed its condolences and solidarity with Morocco following deadly floods that swept through several regions due to heavy rainfall.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Morocco, wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured.

Four people including a two-year-old child died after being swept away by floods in northern Morocco, authorities said earlier this week, adding that a fifth person was missing.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Moroccan authorities had said they had evacuated over 150,000 people since the flooding started. The four dead were in a car in Tetouan when the vehicle was caught in "sudden flooding" on a road near a major river, officials said in a statement.

Search teams first recovered the bodies of a 14-year-old girl and the two-year-old child on Saturday night, the statement said.

Two more bodies, those of a 12-year-old boy and a man in this thirties, were found on Sunday morning. The search for the fifth person was ongoing, the statement added.

Provinces across northwestern Morocco have been battered by heavy rainfall over the past week.

Last December, 37 people were killed in sudden floods in Safi, in Morocco's deadliest weather-related disaster in the past decade.

In recent weeks, severe weather and flooding in neighbouring Algeria killed two people, including a child. In Tunisia, at least five people died, while others were still missing after the country experienced its heaviest rainfall in over 70 years last month.

And further north, Portugal and Spain have also endured storms and torrential rains in recent days.

(With inputs from AFP)