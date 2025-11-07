UAE: Sheikha Jawaher launches development projects, university grants in Morocco

Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of Sharjah Ruler, Chairperson of Sharjah Family and Community Council, and UNHCR Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children, has launched a new series of development projects in Morocco spanning education, economic empowerment, and the protection of children and women.

The intiatives by The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) include the rehabilitation of the SOS Primary School in Marrakech and youth empowerment in the Atlas Mountains.

“Our partnerships with Moroccan institutions are developmental and empowering, not merely supportive. We believe that the success of any initiative is not measured by the volume of aid provided, but by the community’s ability to sustain progress independently. This is what makes our cooperation with Morocco a model for transforming collaboration into a source of productivity and knowledge," said Sheikha Jawaher.

During field visits, Sheikha Jawaher reviewed project details and heard first-hand stories from beneficiaries, including children, women, and youth. She met students in classrooms and young participants in environmental empowerment programmes, emphasising that humanitarian work can only be meaningful when it connects directly with people’s real needs and experiences.

More about the projects in Morocco

In Marrakech, Sheikha Jawaher inaugurated the Empowering Children and Youth in Marrakech project, launched in partnership with SOS Children’s Villages International, to provide a modern and safe educational environment for more than 500 children.

The project includes the rehabilitation of the primary school in Aït Ourir Village, upgrading classrooms, improving sanitation facilities, establishing a digital lab and modern library, and launching the PlasticPreneurs Innovation Hub to train 100 young men and women in green economy skills, product design, and environmental entrepreneurship.

Implemented with technical expertise from environmental innovation specialists, the hub will serve as a sustainable training platform preparing future generations in recycling and green production.

In the Atlas region, TBHF launched the Rising Roots Morocco project in collaboration with the High Atlas Foundation, designed to empower 24 young men and women from across Morocco through an 18-month training programme combining environmental education, agricultural training, and community entrepreneurship.

Participants will spend six months at two model educational farms serving as hands-on learning centres before moving on to design and implement their own environmental projects, supported by TBHF through small seed grants to launch independent initiatives.

The programme is expected to yield six innovative youth-led projects in green development and circular economy, benefiting more than 600 individuals in rural communities.

Empowering women

During her official visit to Morocco, Sheikh Jawaher also launched 65 university research grants under the Jawaher Fund for the Advancement of Women’s Education in the Kingdom of Morocco, in collaboration with Cadi Ayyad University in Marrakech and Al Akhawayn University in Ifrane.

The initiative also includes development projects in Al Haouz Province aimed at empowering rural women and promoting sustainable livelihoods in areas affected by the September 2023 earthquake.

“Knowledge is the strongest bond that allows us to build on what unites us, and the bridge that elevates us toward a more prosperous future,” she said

Sheikha Jawaher also highlighted the special place that the Kingdom of Morocco holds for Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who holds deep affection for Morocco, the land of authenticity and knowledge.

She recalled his words: “If you walk across the land of Morocco, every stone would speak and say: ‘I am here; I have a story in both its east and west.”

Grants to universities

Sheikha Jawaher witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between NAMA Women Advancement (NAMA) and Cadi Ayyad University, under which the Jawaher Fund for the Advancement of Women’s Education was launched in Morocco.

The grant aims to encourage scientific research and expand postgraduate opportunities (master’s and doctoral) in fields including science, technology, health, social sciences, business, and finance, with a focus on integrating women’s empowerment perspectives into research methodologies and outcomes.

Under the agreement, 45 university research grants will be awarded to postgraduate students to support academic projects addressing issues of development and empowerment, thereby helping to prepare a generation of researchers capable of creating tangible impact in their academic and community environments.

She also witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between NAMA Women Advancement (NAMA) and Al Akhawayn University in Ifrane. Under this agreement, 20 university research grants will be awarded to faculty members and students across various disciplines, including science, technology, and social sciences, to promote research that incorporates women’s empowerment and strengthens their academic and social contributions.