Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 5:30 PM Last updated: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 7:45 PM

Demand in entrepreneurship courses in the UAE are on the rise with universities recording at least a 25-30 per cent rise in enrolments in the last five years.

That’s according to academicians in the country who explained that varsities are now focused on developing ‘job creators’ as opposed to ‘job seekers’.

With an aim to nurture an entrepreneurial spirit across disciplines, some universities’ ‘general education curriculum’ mandates that students complete a minimum number of courses in entrepreneurship.

Dr Dima Jamali, VP, Academic Affairs, Canadian University Dubai said, “We are experiencing an unprecedented surge in student interest in entrepreneurship. This exciting trend has inspired us to develop a new, cutting-edge entrepreneurship program, set to launch soon at both the undergraduate and graduate levels. The response has been positive with significant interest from both prospective and current students.

“Stemming from our belief in fostering an entrepreneurial spirit across all disciplines, our general education curriculum requires all students to complete at least two courses in entrepreneurship," she said.

Dr Dima Jamali

Collaborate with industry pioneers

She stressed the university’s entrepreneurship programs are deeply integrated with the industry, ensuring students have a finger on the pulse of the business world.

“We also collaborate with leading industry pioneers, such as our recent groundbreaking programme entitled ‘Innovation and Entrepreneurship in a Sustainable World’, in partnership with Deloitte, UC Berkeley AMENA, and World Innovations Network (WIN). This immersive programme connects aspiring entrepreneurs with seasoned mentors and experts from Silicon Valley, focusing on market-driven innovation, ethical business practices, leadership development, and creating sustainable solutions for global challenges,” added Jamali.

Canadian University Dubai

With Dubai emerging as a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship, different universities continue to make concerted efforts to offer more structured support to students interested in entrepreneurship programs and courses.

Professor Fazal Malik, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Amity University Dubai, said, “We’ve seen a 25-30 per cent increase in programs related to entrepreneurship, where students want to enrol and graduate. This has been the case over the last five years. We are trying to align with the direction which the UAE government, especially in Dubai, has taken to encourage more entrepreneurs and create more 'employment creators', rather than 'employment seekers'.

"Students from ‘all programs’ from Business to Engineering to Humanities are supported to incubate their ideas. We have a course called Innovation and Entrepreneurship which is taught to every student irrespective of their stream.”

They host flagship events that connect students with potential investors, partners, and customers.

The university’s incubation centre, also a small and medium-sized enterprise (SME), is now registered with Dubai SME as an incubation centre.

Additionally, he highlighted the university is providing legal support to students to set up companies. “In this country it’s important to have a legal understanding of how to set up a company and in our entrepreneurship centre we also have legal professors providing a framework that helps students register a company. Therefore, it’s important to provide students with hand-on training.”

Starting or reforming businesses in the pharmacy sector

Even the Gulf Medical University, has been nurturing entrepreneurship among its students and alumni across all the six colleges.

Many of the students and alumni consult the university to start or reform businesses in the pharmacy sector.

“The GMU Startup Lab and experiential education is designed to transform their ideas into successful ventures. We offer comprehensive support ranging from legal and financial guidance to networking and expert advice, ensuring that they have everything they need to bring their business idea to life,” said Dr Dixon Thomas, Associate Dean Clinical and Professor of Pharmacy Practice, College of Pharmacy- Gulf Medical University.

Dr Dixon Thomas

New Bangladeshi university to focus on 'entrepreneurship’

Meanwhile, a new Bangladeshi university Daffodil International University Ras Al Khaimah (DIU RAK), will open its doors to students in September 2024.

Alongside other degrees, they will expand their footprint with ‘Entrepreneurship’ programs that aims to foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and academic excellence.

Dr Sabur Khan, Founder and Chairman of Board of Trustees, Daffodil International University said, “Entrepreneurship and Real Estate Management are completely new and very relevant courses. We are committed to delivering high-quality programs, fostering entrepreneurship, research and development, and contributing positively to the community. Our focus is to develop job creators as opposed to job seekers.”

He stressed the university aims to provide education that empowers students to become global leaders and innovators.

Programmes in real estate and tourism