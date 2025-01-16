'More than walls, roof': Dubai expats who lost Gaza homes in war face tough decision on rebuilding

Displaced Palestinians gather outside their tents in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on Thursday, one day after the announcement of a ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas to end the 15-month Gaza war. Photo: AFP

Dubai residents hailing from Gaza are faced with difficult decisions about rebuilding their homes as the ceasefire remains tenuous. For some, their destroyed homes are a piece of their heritage that they are determined to guard while for others, it is just a building that is pointless to rebuild.

For 52-year-old Zeyad, rebuilding his home in Gaza is an act of resilience and hope. “I will rebuild my house in Gaza as soon as they allow it. It’s more than just walls and a roof — it’s my connection to my roots and my family’s legacy," he explained.

Despite living in the UAE for over 25 years, Zeyad is determined to maintain his ties to his homeland. For him, it is not just about providing a physical space for his family but also about asserting the will to continue living despite adversity. “Every brick I lay is a statement that life goes on, and my family deserves to have a home to return to someday, no matter how uncertain things might seem," he said.

Choosing to let go

Rehab, 49, who has lived in Dubai her entire life and works as a business owner, inherited her late father’s home in Gaza, a house that once symbolised stability and familial love. For her, the idea of rebuilding feels futile.

"Rebuilding my late father’s house feels pointless when the truce is only temporary. The cycles of destruction and rebuilding never seem to end, and I can’t bear the thought of investing time and resources into something that might be destroyed again," she said.

Rehab vividly recalls her father’s pride in the home he built, and the heartbreak of seeing it reduced to rubble. "I’ve decided to let it remain as it is — a reminder of what was, rather than a constant source of worry about what might happen next," she added. For her, moving forward means finding solace in memories rather than the uncertain promise of reconstruction.

Torn between hope and pragmatism

Essa, a factory owner in his 50s, finds himself in a state of indecision. His factory in Gaza was a vital source of income for his family and the community, but the destruction has left him questioning whether rebuilding is worth the risk.

"I’m torn about whether to rebuild my factory. On one hand, it feels like an act of defiance and hope to restore what’s been lost. On the other hand, the instability makes me question if it’s worth the financial and emotional investment," Essa said.

He’s weighed the potential for further loss against the symbolic and practical value of restoring his livelihood. "I keep asking myself — what if this happens again? Right now, I’m stuck in this limbo, unsure if rebuilding is the right decision or if I should just accept the loss and move on," he admitted.