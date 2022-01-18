More than 80 terrorists killed in air strikes in Yemen: Saudi-led coalition

Coalition forces carry out 17 operations in past 24 hours.

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Tue 18 Jan 2022, 5:52 PM

The Saudi-led coalition on Monday destroyed a number of targets after it launched air strikes against Yemen's Houthi rebels, following a terror attack on Abu Dhabi.

The strikes destroyed nine military vehicles, and eliminated more than 80 terrorist elements, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said on Twitter.

"We carried out 17 targeting operations against the militia in Marib during the past 24 hours," the tweet further said.

ALSO READ:

The fresh strikes come in the wake of suspected drone attacks in Abu Dhabi on Monday that left three civilians dead and six wounded.

The UAE had vowed that the attacks would not go unpunished, asserting that it "reserved the right to respond" to what several regional and international leaders have termed a "cowardly" act of terror.

The Arab coalition had earlier said the air force was conducting 24-hour air operations in Sanaa, and had called on civilians to stay away from Houthi militia camps for their own safety.