More than 150 students, staff join Thumbay Hospital Ajman's blood donation drive

CSR initiative was held to mark the UAE’s Year of the 50th

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 14 Dec 2021, 9:24 PM

Over 150 people helped save hundreds of lives as they joined a blood donation camp organised by Thumbay Hospital Ajman and Thumbay University Hospital.

Held as part of Thumbay Healthcare Division’s CSR initiatives to mark the UAE’s Year of the 50th, the drive saw the participation of people from all walks of life. There were members of corporates, associations and social groups.

“It was overwhelming. We really appreciate all the heartfelt support of donors, staff, students and visitors, including the management team and members of Malabar Adukkala social group,” the Thumbay Healthcare Division said.

Organised in association with the Sharjah Blood Transfusion and Research Centre, and Fujairah Blood Bank, the camp was aimed at educating the community on the benefits of blood donation.

“Blood donation camps are regularly conducted by the Thumbay network of academic hospitals to supplement the efforts of government blood banks and other regulatory bodies,” said Akbar Moideen Thumbay, vice-president of the healthcare division. Several other innovative CSR activities are in the pipeline.

Committed to providing quality care to the community, the Thumbay Hospital network has earned the distinction of being the biggest chain of private academic hospitals in the region, serving patients in 175 countries.

Thumbay Group’s healthcare division operates eight academic hospitals, 10 family clinics/medical centre, five diagnostic labs, and 46 retail pharmacy outlets.