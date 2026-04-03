More Dubai churches cancel masses, worship services until further notice

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Several more churches in Dubai have announced the cancellation of worship services and masses from today until further notice.

This comes after the Khaleej Times first announced that both Catholic churches in Dubai would suspend services in line with government regulatory directives.

The move comes amid Passion or Holy Week, when churches typically see some of their largest gatherings of the year.

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“In accordance with the strict instructions issued by the UAE authorities, all worship and services in our parish will be conducted online only until further notice,” the St Thomas Orthodox Cathedral, Dubai, posted.

A member of the CSI Parish that convenes at the Holy Trinity Church in Oud Metha confirmed that their service had been moved online following instructions by authorities to suspend church activities.



The Mor Ignatius Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Cathedral also posted on their social media channels that all services from Good Friday onwards would be conducted online only until further notice.

Similarly, the St Mina Dubai church posted that all church services and activities were temporarily suspended until further notice in compliance with safety measures announced in the country.

“This decision comes out of concern for your safety with the assurance that this is a precautionary and temporary measure,” it noted.