Swatch launches MoonSwatch with Omega after viral AP collab; how to buy in UAE

Two months after Swatch launched its hit collaboration with Audemars Piguet, called the 'Royal Pop', the watchmaker is launching another collaboration with Swiss Omega.

The collection called 'MoonSwatch' draws heavy inspiration from the iconic Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch but is available at a fraction of the price.

The watches measure 42mm in diameter and are 13mm thick, use Super-LumiNova on the indexes and hands — similar to the Omega Speedmaster — and run on a quartz ETA G10.212 movement.

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They're also made from Bioceramic, a composite material developed and patented by Swatch.

While the collaboration is not new and was first launched in 2022, the most coveted model is what watch-enthusiasts are talking about.

The Mission to the Moon 1969

The Mission to the Moon 1969 model is is a limited edition with exactly 1,969 pieces, celebrating the 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing.

What makes this watch stand out is its use of Omega's 18K Moonshine Gold for the dial, hands, crown, and pushers. Each watch carries a total of 11 grams of gold melted down from old Omega spare parts dating back to the Apollo era.

Even the price, CHF 500 (approximately Dh2,272), is calculated using the cost of gold on July 21, 1969, rather than current gold prices, tying the watch's value to the historical moment.

How to buy Mission to the Moon 1969 in UAE

The exclusive watch will only be available to those who sign up for it. Applicants will get two hours and 15 minutes to fill up a 32-question form on their official website.

The form will be open to applications from July 16 to July 21, 2026.

Selected participants will then receive further instructions on how they can proceed with their purchase.

Other models

The original 11 MoonSwatch models form the MoonSwatch collection, each one dedicated to a body in the solar system. They are all distinguished mainly through colour and small design details rather than major structural differences. Here's a glance at the rest.

Mission to the Sun shines in a bright, sun-brushed gold, while Mission to Mercury takes a deep grey tone as a nod to the planet. Mission to Venus uses powdery pink hues with oval subdials, and Mission on Earth pairs blue and green to represent our home planet. Mission to the Moon stands out as the most faithful recreation of the original Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch design.

Mission to Mars appears in red and features distinctive 'Alaska Project' watch hands, while Mission to Jupiter is bronze-coloured with an orange 'Ultraman' seconds hand. Mission to Saturn comes in beige with the planet's rings illustrated at the 6 o'clock position, and Mission to Uranus uses a pale blue shade referencing the Greek sky god.

Finally, Mission to Neptune leans into a deep blue 'ice giant' theme, and Mission to Pluto closes the collection in grey and burgundy tones befitting the dwarf planet.

These are available online and in-store across Swatch stores in the UAE.