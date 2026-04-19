Crescent moon to be observed on May 17 for Dhul Hijjah month ahead of Eid Al Adha

The UAE residents and faithfuls worldwide are preparing for the upcoming Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah, which will decide the dates for Eid Al Adha 2026. As always, the exact timing will depend on the sighting of the crescent moon.

According to the UAE Fatwa Council, Sunday, April 19, 2026, marks the start of the month of Dhul Qa'dah 1447 AH. This sets the stage for the next key moon sighting, which will determine when Dhul Hijjah begins. Saudi Arabia's Crescent Sighting Department of the Supreme Court has also officially announced that Sunday, April 19 as the beginning of the month of Dhul Qa'dah 1447 AH.

The department reviewed reports from various courts on the sighting of the crescent moon for Dhul-Qa‘dah on the evening of Friday, 29 Shawwal 1447 AH (as per the Umm al-Qura calendar), which corresponds to April 17, 2026.

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Dhul Hijjah moon sighting expected in mid-May

Astronomical calculations suggest that the 29th day of Dhul Qa’dah will fall on Sunday, May 17, 2026. On this day, the crescent moon for Dhul Hijjah will be observed.

If the moon is sighted on May 17, Dhul Hijjah will begin on Monday, May 18. If the moon is not sighted, Dhul Qa’dah will complete 30 days, and Dhul Hijjah will begin on Tuesday, May 19.

This will shift all key Islamic dates that follow, including Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha.

Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha timing

Arafah Day, one of the most important days in Islam, falls on the 9th of Dhul Hijjah and is marked as a public holiday in the UAE. It is usually followed by the three-day Eid Al Adha celebrations.

Based on current calculations, if Dhul Hijjah starts on May 18, Arafah Day will likely be on Tuesday, May 26. However, if the month starts on May 19, Arafah will shift to Wednesday, May 27.

Eid Al Adha, which follows Arafah Day, is expected to begin either on Wednesday, May 27, or Thursday, May 28, depending on the moon sighting.

If Arafah Day falls on Tuesday, May 26, and is followed by a 3-day Eid Al Adha break, residents will enjoy a paid public holiday in the UAE from Tuesday to Friday, May 29, as approved by the UAE Cabinet. Combined with the weekends (Sat/Sun), this could give residents a six-day extended holiday.

For those looking to make the most of this festive period, taking a single day of annual leave on Monday, May 25, could effectively extend the break. When combined with the weekends before and after the holidays, employees could enjoy up to nine consecutive days off.

As with all Islamic months, the final dates of Dhul Hijjah, Arafah Day, and Eid Al Adha will only be confirmed after official moon sighting announcements. Residents in the UAE are advised to follow updates from official authorities closer to the time.

Hajj season 2026

The Hajj pilgrimage is one of the most important religious duties in Islam. As the fifth pillar of the faith, it is a journey that every Muslim who is physically and financially able is expected to make at least once in their lifetime. Each year in the month of Dhul Hijjah, millions of Muslims from across the globe gather in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, to take part in a series of sacred rituals. This year, Hajj is is expected to take place between May 25, 2026 to the June 30, 2026 in the Gregorian Calendar. Dates may shift slightly by one day depending on the official moon sighting in Saudi Arabia.