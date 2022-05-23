Monkeypox: UAE doctors highlight 'precise mechanisms' for its detection

Healthcare professionals underline the country possesses the technological and diagnostic capabilities and the efficiency to treat people

by Nandini Sircar Published: Mon 23 May 2022, 6:29 PM Last updated: Mon 23 May 2022, 6:46 PM

Doctors in the UAE are reiterating that “precise mechanisms” for diagnosing suspected patients of monkeypox have been put in place for the early detection of the disease, if any.

This comes after the UAE’s health ministry is “proactively investigating and closely monitoring any suspected cases” of the viral zoonotic disease that has been identified in some patients abroad.

Doctors also say that the health regulatory body has already issued a clear directive to all the healthcare institutions and the code of conduct has been implemented at each facility.

Dr Abhinav Gupta, Specialist Internal Medicine, Aster Clinic Arabian Ranches said: “Monkeypox has become a cause of concern and worries with the increasing number of cases in other parts of the world, especially in the West. The latest reports suggest that the number of human-to-human transmissions is increasing in these countries. However, in the UAE, the Ministry of Health and Prevention has already taken proactive steps to identify suspected cases, prevent the spread and ensure early treatment.”

He adds, “in the UAE, the healthcare institutions are ready, and we are equipped to address the concern.”

Doctors state that so far, the UAE remains safe and there is no real cause for concern. “Smallpox vaccines are found to be effective against the virus. We’ve also observed quick recovery of the patients from the infection.

“Wae have not seen any patient coming to our hospital complaining of any of the symptoms associated with monkeypox. But we are ready to face any contingency. We are following strict preventive measures at our hospitals to triage patients coming with symptoms of monkeypox,” adds Dr Gupta.

Shedding light on the triage system he says patients who come with fever along with rashes on their body will be sent to the isolation room first.

“The infection control team has made all the arrangements for this. These patients are thus separated from the public at the hospital and are attended to in a safe place. Doctors, nurses, and other clinical staff who attend to these will be wearing a PPE kit and will be taking all precautionary measures before they attend to the patient. Thus, the risk of transmission is reduced."

"There is nothing to worry about at the moment. The Ministry of Health has taken all necessary steps to surveil the suspected cases and to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. In the UAE, we have successfully battled a worse pandemic. So, the healthcare ecosystem in the country is well-positioned to prevent another outbreak.”

Dr Gupta highlights: “We should continue to follow precautionary measures such as social distancing, regular cleansing of hands, and avoiding using things used by the infected person”

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) earlier said it is currently studying and evaluating the seriousness of the disease locally.

Dr Kumaraswamy, Specialist Internal Medicine, Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi said, “as the UAE is a tourist destination, it receives people from across the globe, and with monkeypox being reported in several countries, it is a public health concern.

“But rest assured that the health authorities in the UAE are aware of the situation and fully prepared to deal with it. At present, in our facility, we have not noticed patients coming in with monkeypox-related symptoms. However, we are on high alert.”

Patients experiencing fever, chills, myalgia fatigue, headache, rash, or lymphadenopathy are advised to isolate themselves and meet the doctor at the earliest.

The disease primarily occurs in tropical rainforest areas of Central and West Africa and is occasionally exported to other regions.

Dr Adel Al Sisi, CMO and consultant intensive care, also echoed that there is no real cause for concern now.

He said, “Fortunately, in the UAE, so far not a single case has been reported. But all community members should be aware about the sign and symptoms. Everyone should watch for the symptoms. There is an isolation protocol, which they must adhere to, as per the advice from the health authorities. There is no cause to panic, as it is self-contained and lasts for one to two weeks. Further, it is not easily transmissible from one person to another.”