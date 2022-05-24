Monkeypox: Dubai authority's advisory lists symptoms, prevention methods

Nigeria topped the list of country-specific nominations with 33 entries
The UAE reported its first case of viral zoonotic disease monkeypox on Tuesday in a 29-year-old visitor from West Africa.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention has reassured residents that it is following all due safety measures, including investigation, contact tracing and follow-up.
Earlier today, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) had tweeted an advisory about the disease, how it spreads, symptoms and prevention methods.
Monkeypox is a zoonotic disease that occurs primarily in tropical rainforest areas of Africa, and is occasionally exported to other regions.
Animal to human: Through direct contact with the blood, bodily fluids, cutaneous or mucosal lesions of an infected animal, or eating insufficiently cooked meat from an infected animal.
Human to human (rare): Through close contact with respiratory secretions, skin lesions of an infected person or contaminated objects.
The interval from the infection to the onset of symptoms is usually from 6-13 days but can range from 5-21 days.
Signs and symptoms
Fever, exhaustion, lymphadenopathy, back and muscle aches, intense headaches and skin rash which usually begins after one to three days of fever
It is usually a self-limited disease with the symptoms lasting from two to four weeks. Symptomatic supportive care is to be considered.
The health authorities in the UAE are currently studying and evaluating the situation. Residents have been asked to avoid spreading rumours and seek information from official channels. According to the DHA, the risk of getting infected or the risk of an outbreak is minimal as transmission requires close contact with the infected person or the person’s contaminated object.
