Monkeypox: Dubai authority's advisory lists symptoms, prevention methods

UAE detected its first case of the viral disease on May 24

File photo

by Sahim Salim Published: Tue 24 May 2022, 8:14 PM

The UAE reported its first case of viral zoonotic disease monkeypox on Tuesday in a 29-year-old visitor from West Africa.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has reassured residents that it is following all due safety measures, including investigation, contact tracing and follow-up.

Earlier today, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) had tweeted an advisory about the disease, how it spreads, symptoms and prevention methods.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a zoonotic disease that occurs primarily in tropical rainforest areas of Africa, and is occasionally exported to other regions.

How does it spread?

Animal to human: Through direct contact with the blood, bodily fluids, cutaneous or mucosal lesions of an infected animal, or eating insufficiently cooked meat from an infected animal.

Human to human (rare): Through close contact with respiratory secretions, skin lesions of an infected person or contaminated objects.

Incubation Period

The interval from the infection to the onset of symptoms is usually from 6-13 days but can range from 5-21 days.

Signs and symptoms

Fever, exhaustion, lymphadenopathy, back and muscle aches, intense headaches and skin rash which usually begins after one to three days of fever

Prevention

Keep your hands clean by washing them for at least 20 seconds with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitisers

Prevent animal to human transmission

Avoid any contact with wild animals

Cook meat properly

Avoid any objects that have been in contact with a sick animal

Prevent human to human transmission

Avoid contact with any person who has a rash

Avoid contact with any object that has been in contact with a sick person

Treatment

It is usually a self-limited disease with the symptoms lasting from two to four weeks. Symptomatic supportive care is to be considered.

What you need to know

The health authorities in the UAE are currently studying and evaluating the situation. Residents have been asked to avoid spreading rumours and seek information from official channels. According to the DHA, the risk of getting infected or the risk of an outbreak is minimal as transmission requires close contact with the infected person or the person’s contaminated object.

ALSO READ: