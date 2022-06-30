Monkeypox: Abu Dhabi urges livestock farm workers, veterinarians to report suspected cases

The decision was announced on Wednesday
UAE18 hours ago
Workers in livestock farms and veterinarian working in animal clinics in Abu Dhabi have been urged by authorities to inform the immediately if they suspect any animal to be infected with monkeypox.
In a statement issued on Twitter, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa) said: “In light of the worldwide spread of monkeypox, especially in Europe, and as part of precautionary measures, farm officials and all veterinarians working in the private sector, clinics and hospitals, must inform the Center for Operations, Business Continuity and Cyber Security at the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, as soon they suspect an animal to be infected with monkeypox.
Officials have been told to communicate directly to Adafsa through these contacts:097128182888 or 0971558003860.
ALSO READ:
The decision was announced on Wednesday
UAE18 hours ago
Grade 12 students in the country achieve a pass rate of 94.4%
UAE18 hours ago
Case study on last year's Jebel Ali Port fire key topic during interactive session
UAE18 hours ago
QS rankings reveal the 2023 best cities for students, with London occupying top spot
UAE19 hours ago
This programme helps leaders strengthen their voices in the traditionally male-dominated space
UAE19 hours ago
Dr Mona Abdulaziz Kashwani trained in France to perform procedures
UAE19 hours ago
Minister of Finance pays rich tributes to CEO of Emirates Airline and Group on social media
UAE20 hours ago
Foundation will generate sustainable income to contribute to their needs
UAE22 hours ago