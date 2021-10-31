MoHAP ready for Dubai Fitness challenge with awareness campaigns

Activities aim to encourage the adoption of healthy lifestyles, including healthy food, physical activity

by Saman Haziq Published: Sun 31 Oct 2021, 2:55 PM

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) will organise a series of activities on the sidelines of its participation in the Dubai Fitness Challenge 30X30 starting today (October 31) and for a full month.

Targeting employees in particular and the society in general, the ministry's activities aim to encourage the adoption of healthy lifestyles, including healthy food and physical activity. This is in line with the national agenda objectives to reduce the prevalence of disease and obesity and support the National Strategy for Wellbeing, which calls for adopting a healthy and active lifestyle.

Stimulating positive energies

"Taking part in Dubai Fitness Challenge 30X30 falls within the 'Ma'kom for an Active Lifestyle' initiative, which aims to spread awareness of the importance of physical activity in helping make positive changes to people's lifestyles, and thus reducing diseases such as obesity and heart diseases," said Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector.

He stated that participation also aims to stimulate positive energies, spread happiness, and enhance productive capacities to contribute to building a healthy, happy and productive society.

Al Rand noted that the 'Ma'kom for an Active Lifestyle' program is one of MoHAP's awareness-raising initiatives aimed at combating obesity and enhancing awareness of healthy lifestyles in the community.

ALSO READ:

It's also part of the national programme to reduce the rate of obesity and adolescents and help individuals to embrace healthy lifestyles and create a supportive environment for health, which contributes to reducing the prevalence of non-communicable diseases.

Embracing a Healthier Lifestyle

On her part, Nouf Khamis, Deputy Director of the Health Promotion Department, said that practising physical activity and adopting healthy lifestyles would help boost energy levels and improve the mood of the community and employees to achieve their goals.

She pointed to the importance of adopting healthier lifestyles in sharpening focus, reducing the risk of disease, enhancing mental health, reducing absenteeism from work and study, and reducing health care spending.

She explained that MoHAP's participation in this sports event aims to change the traditional notion that limits physical activity to gyms and illustrates ways and methods that help people work out during their daily routine.

- saman@khaleejtimes.com