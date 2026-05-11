Mohammed bin Rashid Scholarship opens applications for Emirati media students for 2026-27

Applications for the Mohammed bin Rashid Scholarship for Emirati Media Students for the 2026–2027 academic year have officially opened.

It offers high-achieving UAE students a chance to pursue fully funded media studies at the American University in Dubai (AUD).

Announced by the Dubai Media Office on Monday, the initiative seeks to prepare a new generation of Emirati media professionals capable of navigating the rapidly evolving global media landscape while strengthening the UAE’s voice internationally.

Launched under the directives of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the scholarship is part of the Dubai Media Council strategy to empower young Emirati talent with advanced academic and creative skills.

The programme gives top Emirati high school graduates the opportunity to study at the Mohammed Bin Rashid School for Communication, one of the region’s leading institutions for communication and media studies.

Building future-ready Emirati storytellers

The scholarship covers specialised programmes including Journalism, Digital Production and Storytelling, and Game Design and Development — fields increasingly shaping the future of content creation in the UAE and beyond.

Officials said the initiative is designed not only to equip students with technical expertise but also to help them build critical-thinking and creative capabilities.

Nehal Badri said the partnership with AUD’s Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Communication is focused on investing in young talent that will shape the future of Emirati media.

“Our partnership with AUD’s Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Communication (MBRSC) aims to invest in the young talent that will shape the future of Emirati media and build an advanced national media ecosystem,” she said.

She added: “We aim to equip aspiring professionals not only with technical skills but also the critical-thinking skills and creative tools needed to navigate a fast-changing media landscape.”

Supporting a rapidly evolving media sector

As digital platforms and emerging storytelling formats continue to transform the industry, officials stressed the importance of strong academic preparation for future media professionals.

Hesham Al Olama said academic training remains essential in shaping impactful media talent.

“The industry has undergone a fundamental transformation in recent years, across its tools, methods, and channels,” he said.

He added that emerging formats now demand “a strong academic grounding to develop professionals capable of crafting an effective and impactful national narrative”.

Meanwhile, Sophie Boutros said the scholarship continues to produce graduates who are contributing across multiple sectors of the media industry in the UAE and the wider region.

“Such a grand offering sets high achievers on the path of success and prepares them to become key contributors to the advancement of the media industry,” she said.

Applications can be submitted through the AUD website. Supporting documents include Grade 10, 11 and 12 transcripts, passport and Emirates ID copies, and creative portfolios in line with submission guidelines.

The deadline for applications is June 30, 2026.