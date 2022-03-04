Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Ukrainian President discuss crisis

By Wam Published: Fri 4 Mar 2022, 9:07 PM Last updated: Fri 4 Mar 2022, 10:31 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Friday held a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The two leaders discussed number of regional and international issues, within the framework of discussions with world leaders regarding developments in Ukraine.

Sheikh Mohamed was briefed by Zelenskyy on the latest developments and stressed the importance of finding peaceful solutions through negotiation, dialogue and understanding.

Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE supports every move aimed at a peaceful settlement of the crisis, and was keen to provide assistance to affected civilians in Ukraine, based on its long-standing humanitarian approach.

Sheikh Mohamed stressed the importance of continuous and serious communication to find a political solution to the crisis that ensures the interests of all parties and safeguards their security.

