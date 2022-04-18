Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Jordanian King

The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh1,739,250
UAE1 day ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has received a phone call from King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan.
During the call, the sides discussed strategic relations between their countries and ways of developing and enhancing them in various domains.
In addition to developments in the region, they also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.
ALSO READ:
The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh1,739,250
UAE1 day ago
Iconic single-digit plate number AA8 fetches Dh35 million
UAE1 day ago
The UAE’s Ministry of Economy recently approved a new policy regarding the pricing of basic consumer goods
UAE2 days ago
Earlier this week, a British teacher was jailed for 10 years in the UK for sexually abusing two children in UAE
UAE2 days ago
Officials stress the importance of collaboration between the public and police to ensure security
UAE2 days ago
The jewel with greenish and dark-purple hues could fetch up to $120 million
UAE2 days ago
Palestinians' right to practise their religious rites must be respected, says ministry
UAE2 days ago
Celebrating 44 years of extraordinary newsmaking
UAE2 days ago