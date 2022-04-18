Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Jordanian King

The two sides discuss strategies relations between their countries

Mon 18 Apr 2022

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has received a phone call from King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan.

During the call, the sides discussed strategic relations between their countries and ways of developing and enhancing them in various domains.

In addition to developments in the region, they also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

