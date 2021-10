UAE: Mohamed bin Zayed receives Pakistan Army Chief

WAM

Abu Dhabi - During the meeting, the two countries discussed relations of friendship, cooperation and joint coordination

By WAM Published: Thu 30 Sep 2021, 8:35 PM Last updated: Thu 30 Sep 2021, 8:49 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today at Al Shati Palace, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Pakistan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and General Bajwa discussed, during the meeting, relations of friendship, cooperation and joint coordination between the two countries in defence and military affairs and ways to develop them to serve their mutual interests.

The two sides also discussed regional and international developments and a number of issues of common interest.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports Board of Directors, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.