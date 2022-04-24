Mohamed bin Zayed discusses trilateral ties with Egyptian President, King of Jordan

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince affirms that the UAE continues its efforts to enhance Arab cooperation

Wam

By Wam Published: Sun 24 Apr 2022, 11:48 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Sunday met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan in Cairo.

The three leaders discussed cementing the fraternal relations and various aspects of cooperation between the three nations.

At the beginning of the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed and President el-Sisi congratulated King Abdullah on the success of his recent surgery, wishing him continued health and wellness.

The three leaders exchanged Ramadan greetings and prayed to ensure goodness, stability and peace for the Arab and Islamic nations and the people of the whole world.

The meeting dealt with strengthening joint Arab action and the importance of mutual coordination in light of the challenges and crises besetting the Arab region and threatening its security and stability.

The three leaders also touched on the developments taking place in the city of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque, stressing the need to stop any practices that violate the sanctity of the holy mosque and change the status quo there in addition to avoiding escalation and calming the situation. They stressed that the region is in need for peace, stability and cooperation in order to promote peace and development and ultimately achieve the aspirations of the peoples of the region for progress and prosperity.

They also exchanged views on the latest regional and global developments, especially the war in Ukraine and its humanitarian and economic consequences. They called on all parties concerned to exert maximum efforts to settle the conflict through giving priority to diplomacy and dialogue to restore security and stability. They expressed their concern over the worsening humanitarian situation resulting from the crisis and accentuated the need for an urgent political solution.

Sheikh Mohamed stressed that ensuring continuing Arab consultation and coordination lies at the heart of the UAE’s policy in line with its solid belief that joint Arab action in issues of security, stability and prosperity represents the basis for the region’s success in facing all besetting challenges. Noting the importance of building on the existing opportunities for development, Sheikh Mohamed affirmed that the UAE continues its efforts to enhance Arab cooperation for the higher good of the countries and peoples of the region.

For his part, the President el-Sisi underscored Egypt’s determination to continue to strengthen the country's cooperation and strategic partnership with the UAE and Jordan as well as enhance joint Arab action, especially in light of the great challenges that, he said, the region is witnessing as well as the economic and social crises resulting from the multiple regional and international developments.

The Egyptian President hosted an Iftar banquet for Sheikh Mohamed and King Abdullah.