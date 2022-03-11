Mohamed bin Zayed affirms UAE’s support for people of Sudan

He underlined the importance of ensuring dialogue and understanding for all parties concerned

By WAM Published: Fri 11 Mar 2022, 11:00 PM Last updated: Fri 11 Mar 2022, 11:06 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has affirmed the UAE’s support for the people of Sudan to secure their national interests and achieve their aspirations for development, stability and prosperity.

This came as His Highness received today at Qasr Al Shati Palace, General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan Abdelrahman, Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Transitional Council.

Sheikh Mohamed underlined the importance of ensuring dialogue and understanding for all parties concerned with of the transitional period in Sudan to overcome the challenges facing the political process and reach national consensus that leads the country to stability and unity and directs efforts towards construction and development.

The two sides discussed the prospects of developing their bilateral relations in various fields, in addition to a number of regional and international issues of interest.

His Highness was briefed during the meeting on the latest developments in Sudan and the current situation in the country.

ALSO READ:

For his part, General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan stressed the depth of the Emirati-Sudanese relations and thanked Sheikh Mohammed for the warm reception and for the UAE’s support to his country during the transitional phase and under various circumstances.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.

It was also attended by the delegation accompanying General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan , including Ali Al-Sadiq Ali, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr Jibril Ibrahim, and Lieutenant-General Ahmed Al-Mufaddal, Director of the Security and Intelligence Agency