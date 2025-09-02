UAE MoFa launches new digital service for 'to whom it may concern' certificates

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFa) on Monday launched a new digital service, reinforcing the country’s drive toward zero bureaucracy.

The new service allows UAE citizens who wish to issue the 'to whom it may concern' certificates to do so online in three simple steps via MoFa's website or application.

The 'to whom it may concern' certificates are a basic requirement for those seeking treatment or study abroad, and can now be digitally attested without the need to visit UAE missions overseas or go through traditional procedures.

To make use of the new service, Emiratis have to log in with their UAE Pass, select the certificate type and upload the required information and documents. A copy of the attested certificate in PDF format will be sent to them via email.

"The new service integrates multiple processes into a unified, more flexible and efficient procedure, thereby reducing processing times and delivering high-quality services", said Omar Obaid AlHesan AlShamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He added that the initiative coincides with the second phase of the Government’s Zero Bureaucracy Programme.

Last year, UAE ministries and federal entities were ordered to cut at least 2,000 procedures and reduce the time required for processing by half within one year.

"The elimination of government bureaucracy and the rapid delivery of services are the two pillars of our future strategy," said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai said.