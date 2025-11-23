Lost your passport abroad? UAE Golden Visa holders can get a replacement in 30 minutes

The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Sunday urged travellers from the country to ensure that their passports are valid for at least six months, and their accompanying travellers obtain required visas well in advance.

The Ministry asked UAE travellers to review entry requirements and the latest updates issued for each country, securing international health insurance that covers the full duration of the trip, complying with local laws and traffic regulations in the destination country, keeping electronic copies of official documents and storing originals securely in accommodation, and using reputable global booking agencies for flights, hotels, and car rentals.

In addition, it advised travellers to monitor alerts issued by authorities in the destination country, especially in crises and emergency situations, and to avoid wearing valuable or rare personal items, particularly in crowded places and gatherings.

The advisory was issued as the winter travel season sets in the UAE, and many people will fly abroad. It is part of the “From the UAE, We Travel” campaign in preparation for the winter holiday season and in conjunction with the school break in the UAE, which extends from December 8, 2025, to January 4, 2026.

The UAE residents will have nearly one month of school holiday, starting from August 8 to the first week of January 2026.

UAE return document in 30 minutes

The initiative will help promote a culture of conscious and safe travel for all travelers from the UAE during this period, reaffirming its full readiness to provide support, care, and immediate response around the clock through an integrated system of innovative digital services developed to meet the needs of various segments of society.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also recently announced a suite of consular services for UAE Golden Visa holders, in cooperation with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security. These services include the issuance of a Return Document within only 30 minutes if a UAE Golden Visa holder loses or damages their passport while abroad; a dedicated hotline at 0097124931133, available 24/7 to respond to inquiries and provide support; urgent assistance in emergencies, crises, and evacuation operations; facilitation of procedures for repatriation and burial inside the UAE in the event of the death of a UAE Golden Visa holder abroad; and support services for family members of the deceased.

Due to the peak winter travel season, Dubai’s flagship carrier, Emirates, earlier this month issued an advisory about high passenger volumes during December weekends.

“We encourage you to check in early and ensure you have all the relevant documents ready for check‑in to avoid any delays. Customers starting their journey in Dubai are requested to arrive at least three hours before their departure. Emirates encourages customers to consider using the Dubai Metro to avoid airport road congestion,” it said.

For customers travelling to the US, Emirates’ check‑in counters will open 12 hours before the flight.

Review real-time travel advisory

The Ministry also asked citizens and all UAE travellers to review real-time travel advisories through its website or smart app before and after travelling to foreign destinations during the winter break.

Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, affirmed that the UAE and its leadership places all members of society at the forefront of national priorities and is committed to ensuring that support and care extend to every individual both inside and outside the UAE.

He added that, in line with this approach, MoFA continues through its strategic plans to develop and deliver a comprehensive suite of services and guidelines for travelers, taking into account various travel requirements and keeping pace with updates related to international destinations, thereby strengthening the readiness of its direct support and rapid response system around the clock, particularly during peak travel periods when the number of travelers increases significantly.

MoFA called on UAE nationals to register themselves and their families in the Twajudi service via its website, smart app, or WhatsApp channel, and to save the number of the emergency hotline dedicated for UAE nationals abroad, 0097180024, available 24/7 to provide support and assistance when needed.

The Ministry indicated that it also provides the UAE Traveler Services Card, which includes a QR code and can be obtained when departing from UAE airports, offering quick and immediate access to a number of services designed specifically for UAE nationals. These include: issuance of a Return Document within 30 minutes in cases of lost, damaged, or expired passports, or for newborns; the Travel Requirements by Destination Page, an interactive platform updated in real time that provides essential information and travel tips for each country; and a dedicated page featuring all 2025 entry requirement updates for countries worldwide, it added.