Watch: Modular flying car that can fold into car trunk takes off in Dubai

Imagine driving deep into the desert, then unfolding your personal eVTOL aircraft to soar above the dunes and take in the UAE from a bird’s-eye view. That futuristic dream could soon become a reality.

Aridge, formerly known as Xpeng Aeroht and one of Asia’s largest flying car manufacturers, has signed agreements with several companies across the GCC to deliver 600 units of its Land Aircraft Carrier to the region. In the UAE, the company has partnered with Ali & Sons Group to bring the innovation to market.



The carrier, now entering mass production, combines a ground “mothership” vehicle with a detachable, foldable two-seater flying module that fits neatly in its trunk.

The company made the announcement during an event on Palm Jumeirah, which also marked the first international public flight demonstration of the carrier. In a display that left the crowd in awe, pilot Yuanyuan Chu took the air module on a short two-minute flight above the Waldorf Astoria’s lawn. Upon landing to thunderous applause from dignitaries and media, she shared that the view from above was “absolutely gorgeous,” offering a clear sight of Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, and the Palm’s coastline.

The GCCU region will serve as the company's first international market, with consumer sales expected as early as 2027.

How it works

The Land Aircraft Carrier’s modular design overcomes traditional eVTOL challenges like mobility, recharging and storage. The air module, stored in the trunk of a ground mothership vehicle, detaches and reattaches autonomously with a single command, enabling seamless transitions between driving and flying.

Designed to make flying as easy as driving, the air module features a large, user-friendly smart display in place of complex aircraft dashboards. It offers both automatic and manual flight modes. In automatic mode, pilots can plan routes, take off, and land with one touch, supported by 3D vision, alerts, and landing assistance. In manual mode, the innovative single-stick control system — the first for a flying vehicle — combines six operations into one joystick for effortless one-handed piloting.