Modi gets military aircraft escort, says 'India stands shoulder-to-shoulder with UAE'

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UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrived in the Emirates.

As the Indian premier's aircraft entered UAE airspace, it was met by a formation of military aircraft. The squadron leader requested permission to escort the aircraft to the airport in a gesture of welcome.

National anthems of both countries rung out, and an official reception ceremony was held, including a guard of honour.

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Modi thanked the UAE President for his "special gesture" of welcoming the Indian Prime Minister at the Abu Dhabi airport. The two leaders shared a hug after Modi stepped off his aircraft, and he was accorded a ceremonial welcome.

Watch the video, by Indian channel DD, here:

#WATCH | Upon his arrival in Abu Dhabi, UAE, PM Narendra Modi was recieved by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Presidential Airport. Here, the PM was accorded a ceremonial welcome.



(Video Source: DD)

(Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/8eV2YuYXpJ — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2026

Regional situation

The Indian PM said in the "current situation," the importance of India-UAE relations has increased greatly, thanking Sheikh Mohamed for taking the "comprehensive strategic partnership to new heights."

India stands shoulder-to-shoulder with UAE in every situation, and it will continue to do so. Narendra Modi

Modi said that with the war in the region having an impact across the world, India has "always given importance to dialogue and diplomacy for resolving issues." He stressed that it is essential to ensure that the Strait of Hormuz remains free and open.

India also announced several pacts with UAE, according to India's official news agency ANI. These reportedly include agreements on strategic defence cooperation, petroleum reserves and supply of liquefied petroleum gas.

Gratitude for UAE's care for Indians

Modi condemned the attacks on UAE, calling them "not acceptable in any form."

He thanked the UAE President, government and the royal family for the care provided to the Indian diaspora and the "manner in which they were considered as members of one's own family". Modi also described the UAE as his "second home" and thanked the country for the warm welcome.

The Indian leader welcomed the steps taken by UAE to uphold national unity, security, and regional integrity. "In these difficult circumstances, the restraint, courage, and wisdom you have shown are highly commendable."