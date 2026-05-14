Modi in UAE: 'Close bond' with Mohamed bin Zayed to drive high-level talks

The close personal rapport between UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take centre stage again as the Indian premier arrives in Abu Dhabi on May 15 for a brief high-level visit, according to the Ambassador of India to the UAE, Deepak Mittal.

“I would say this reflects the nature of their close bond, where they have developed comfort and can meet even at short notice,” Mittal said in a recent interview with ANI, referring to the growing ease and familiarity between the two leaders.

Modi’s UAE stop, part of the first leg of his five-nation tour, will last only a few hours. Mittal emphasised that even this brief visit highlights the engagement's significance.

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“They can connect, communicate, and engage in substantive discussions even in a few hours and get the business done. I think that’s very professional and personal,” he said.

Mittal also recalled Sheikh Mohamed’s visit to India in January as another example of the leaders’ ability to meet at short notice while advancing substantial discussions.

“Sheikh Mohamed went to India in January. He was again there for a few hours. So that is the kind of comfort. They have this habit (if I may say) of being able to visit each other at short notice, being with each other, even for a short time, and still transact substantive business.”

The visit comes as India and the UAE expand cooperation across sectors including infrastructure, logistics, clean energy, and defence. Officials are expected to review progress under the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which has boosted bilateral trade since its signing.

According to official figures, bilateral trade between the two countries reached around $84 billion in 2023-24, making the UAE India’s third-largest trading partner after China and the United States. UAE investments into India have crossed $22 billion since 2000, while the Emirates has also announced long-term commitments in India’s infrastructure sector.

Regional security high on agenda

The meeting is also expected to address regional tensions linked to the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict and its impact on energy markets and shipping routes.

India, which imports a significant share of its oil and gas from the Gulf, has been monitoring disruptions to freight movement and rising energy prices. Discussions will likely include maritime security and the uninterrupted flow of trade through critical corridors like the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil transit routes.

Both sides are also expected to explore ways to strengthen defence and security cooperation following the Letter of Intent signed during Sheikh Mohamed’s visit to India earlier this year. The agreement covers areas such as defence industrial cooperation, cybersecurity and counter-terror coordination.

Recent diplomatic exchanges between the two countries have further reinforced momentum ahead of the visit. India’s External Affairs Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and National Security Adviser, Ajit Doval, visited the UAE separately in April for talks on strategic cooperation and regional developments.

India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also travelled to the UAE on May 7, where he held discussions with UAE Minister of State Reem Al Hashimy and Khaldoon Al Mubarak, CEO of Mubadala, to review the broader India-UAE strategic partnership.

Strong people-to-people ties

The UAE is home to around 4.7 million Indians, its largest expatriate community. Indians contribute across sectors including healthcare, technology, finance, hospitality, retail, and construction, while remittances from the UAE to India remain among the highest globally.

For many in the Indian community, Modi’s visit is being viewed as another reflection of the growing closeness between the two nations and their leadership.

Following the UAE leg of the trip, Modi is expected to continue his overseas tour with visits to the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy, as India seeks to strengthen trade and investment partnerships with key European economies.