Modi condemns attacks on UAE, thanks Sheikh Mohamed for taking care of Indian expats

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to the UAE on Friday, praised the Emirati leadership for their resilience in the face of Iranian attacks, and also thanked them for taking care of the Indian community living in the nation during difficult times.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received the Indian Prime Minister at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi, greeting him with a warm hug.

Addressing the Emirati leadership during the meeting, PM Modi described the UAE as his "second home" and thanked the Emirati leadership for the warm reception extended to him.

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"I express my heartfelt gratitude for this warm welcome. And as you said, I have come to my second home," Modi said.

He also strongly condemned the Iranian attacks on the UAE, which began on February 28 in retaliation to US-Israeli strikes. "The way the UAE has been targeted is unacceptable in any way," Modi stated during the talks.

Praising the UAE leadership's handling of the situation, PM Modi said, "In these difficult circumstances, the restraint, courage, and wisdom you have shown are highly commendable."

He also welcomed efforts under the UAE leadership to maintain "national unity, security, and regional integrity."

Modi also expressed his gratitude to the UAE government and the royal family for supporting the Indian community living here during difficult times.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the UAE government and especially the Royal Family for their concern and care for the Indian community living in the UAE during these difficult times, treating them like members of their own family," he said.

Modi said the impact of the regional conflict was being felt globally and reiterated India's support for diplomacy and dialogue. "India has always prioritized dialogue and diplomacy for solving problems," he said, while emphasizing that keeping the Strait of Hormuz "free, open, and safe" remained a top priority.