[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on US-Iran hostilities since a 14-point MoU expired on August 17, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

The UAE on Tuesday, August 18, issued an emergency alert warning residents of a potential missile threat and urging them to “immediately seek a safe place in the closest secure building.”

Residents were advised to stay away from windows, doors, and open areas and await further instructions. The UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and Ministry of Defence (MoD) said air defences had detected a missile threat targeting the country.

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The Ministry of Defence clarified that the sounds heard across the country were the result of ongoing interception operations.

The Ministry of Interior also confirmed that the UAE's air defence systems were responding to a missile threat, and called on residents to remain in safe locations and follow warnings and updates on official channels.

The alert, sent at 6.52pm was later lifted after 10 minutes, with authorities confirming that the situation was safe.

When was the last emergency alert in the UAE?

Tuesday's alert marks the first emergency alert in the UAE since July 12, a gap of 37 days. The emergency alert sent on Tuesday comes just over a month after a similar alert on July 12, when the UAE's air defence systems responded to missile and drone threats during the early hours of the morning.

At 6.37am on July 12, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) alerted residents that sounds heard across the country were the result of ongoing interception operations. The public was urged to remain calm and follow safety instructions.

The attacks that day came after the US military said it launched another round of strikes on Iran after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps struck a container ship traveling through the Strait of Hormuz.

NCEMA later confirmed that the missile threats detected that morning were outside the country's borders and assured residents that the situation remained stable.

Authorities have previously explained that precautionary emergency alerts may be issued proactively, even when the likelihood of impact is low. Relevant agencies continue to monitor developments and issue updates through official channels.

Previous emergency alerts in the UAE

Before the July 12 incident, UAE authorities activated air defence systems on May 4 in response to aerial threats. The MoD said loud sounds heard across the country were linked to interception operations.

Residents also received multiple emergency alerts that afternoon, advising them to remain indoors or in safe places until the threat had passed.

The May 4 warnings were the first such alerts since the ceasefire that came into effect on April 8.

However, not every emergency notification received by residents in recent months has been linked to a security incident.

On June 26, many residents received an emergency alert that officials later confirmed had been triggered by a technical glitch. Authorities later clarified that the notification was not related to any security incident.