Missed off-plan payments in Dubai? Here's what your developer can legally do

Can a Dubai developer cancel your off-plan contract and keep your money the moment you miss a payment? The short answer is no, but the process matters.

Buying off-plan has become one of the most popular routes to property ownership in Dubai, offering investors the chance to secure units during early project stages and spread payments across construction milestones. But when a buyer falls behind on instalments, the law does not hand developers a free hand.

Ahmed Al Zarooni, advocate and founder of Ahmed Al Zarooni Advocates and Legal Consultants, says a buyer's failure to meet financial obligations does not grant the developer absolute authority to terminate the contract or retain payments made.

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"The legislature has subjected the exercise of these powers to specific procedures directly tied to the percentage of completion of the unit," he explained.

The matter is governed by Article 11 of Law No. 13 of 2008 on the Interim Real Estate Register in Dubai, as amended by Law No. 19 of 2017.

The mandatory first step

When a buyer defaults, the developer must first notify the Dubai Land Department (DLD), providing details of both parties, the unit, and the breached obligations. The DLD then verifies the default and issues a formal notice giving the buyer 30 days to settle or reach an amicable resolution. Any agreed settlement must be documented in a contract addendum signed by both parties.

If the 30-day period lapses without payment or settlement, the DLD issues an official certificate confirming the developer followed due process and stating the unit's completion percentage, which then determines what the developer may do next.

What developers can and cannot do

Where completion exceeds 80 per cent, the developer has three options: retain the contract and pursue the outstanding balance, request a public auction of the unit to recover amounts owed, or terminate the contract unilaterally and deduct no more than 40 per cent of the unit's value, returning the remainder to the buyer within one year of termination or 60 days of resale to a new buyer, whichever comes first.

Where completion stands between 60 and 80 per cent, the developer may terminate unilaterally and deduct up to 40 per cent, returning the balance within the same timeframes.

Where construction has begun but completion is below 60 per cent, unilateral termination remains possible, but the maximum deduction drops to 25 per cent of the unit's value.

If work has not yet started due to circumstances beyond the developer's control and without negligence on their part, the developer may terminate and deduct up to 30 per cent of amounts paid by the buyer, with the remainder returned within 60 days of termination.

Where a project is cancelled by a reasoned decision from the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), the developer must refund all amounts received from buyers in full, in accordance with Law No. 8 of 2007 on Escrow Accounts for Real Estate Development in Dubai.

Protections built into the law

Al Zarooni emphasised that these procedures carry significant legal weight, noting the legislature has treated them as a matter of public order, rendering any breach null and void. Buyers also retain the right to pursue judicial or arbitration proceedings if a developer abuses their powers, a position affirmed by the explanatory memorandum to Article 11.

"Property ownership of any kind requires legal awareness that matches the investment decision itself," Al Zarooni said. "A developer's right to act against a defaulting buyer is not absolute. It is a power whose limits and procedures the law has defined."

Note: The provisions cited apply specifically to Dubai. Regulations governing off-plan disputes in other emirates may differ.