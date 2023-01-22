Miracle at 35,000 feet: Woman travelling to Dubai gives birth mid-air on Emirates flight

'The UAE and Dubai seek to build on deep partnerships with the private sector to strengthen the country’s status as the world’s most popular destination for international tourists,' he says
The stork delivered good news mid-air about 35,000 feet above sea level on an Emirates flight flying from Japan to Dubai.
In an unexpected occurrence, a woman went into labour on flight EK319, flying from Tokyo’s Narita International airport to Dubai on Thursday. The 12-hour flight continued uninterrupted to Dubai. The mother and child were given appropriate medical assistance upon landing.
According to some passengers on the flight, the crew responded swiftly and calmly handled the situation. Emirates confirmed the incident in a statement to Khaleej Times.
“Emirates can confirm a birth on board flight EK319 from Tokyo Narita to Dubai on 19 January. The passenger was assisted by the crew and the flight continued to Dubai as per schedule. The passenger and baby were in stable condition and, upon arrival in Dubai, were met by local medical staff. The health and safety of our crew and passengers is of paramount importance.”
Although women are not allowed to fly after a certain point in their pregnancies, giving birth on planes is not all too uncommon, primarily due to medical complications and unexpected issues. In December last year, a woman who did not know she was pregnant gave birth on KLM Royal Dutch flight from Guyaquil, Ecuador, to Amsterdam.
In August, a Filipino woman gave birth on a Kuwait Airways flight from Kuwait City to Manila.
ALSO READ:
'The UAE and Dubai seek to build on deep partnerships with the private sector to strengthen the country’s status as the world’s most popular destination for international tourists,' he says
Here’s how the country manages to keep prices low amid high inflation in US, Europe
Residents indicate it is easy to deal with local authorities and that they are happy with the government's online services
The UAE Capital has several renewable energy projects that reduce carbon emissions
Entities involved in various social, charitable initiatives as well as greening projects
The announcement coincides with the COP28 summit to be taken place at Expo City Dubai from November 30 to December 12
Group includes most prominent international figures in fields of economy and business
Main idea behind initiative is to prepare students for upcoming COP28 and to involve youth in climate action