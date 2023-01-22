Miracle at 35,000 feet: Woman travelling to Dubai gives birth mid-air on Emirates flight

The cabin crew responded swiftly and assisted the birth during the 12-hour journey

File

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Sun 22 Jan 2023, 11:13 AM

The stork delivered good news mid-air about 35,000 feet above sea level on an Emirates flight flying from Japan to Dubai.

In an unexpected occurrence, a woman went into labour on flight EK319, flying from Tokyo’s Narita International airport to Dubai on Thursday. The 12-hour flight continued uninterrupted to Dubai. The mother and child were given appropriate medical assistance upon landing.

According to some passengers on the flight, the crew responded swiftly and calmly handled the situation. Emirates confirmed the incident in a statement to Khaleej Times.

“Emirates can confirm a birth on board flight EK319 from Tokyo Narita to Dubai on 19 January. The passenger was assisted by the crew and the flight continued to Dubai as per schedule. The passenger and baby were in stable condition and, upon arrival in Dubai, were met by local medical staff. The health and safety of our crew and passengers is of paramount importance.”

Although women are not allowed to fly after a certain point in their pregnancies, giving birth on planes is not all too uncommon, primarily due to medical complications and unexpected issues. In December last year, a woman who did not know she was pregnant gave birth on KLM Royal Dutch flight from Guyaquil, Ecuador, to Amsterdam.

In August, a Filipino woman gave birth on a Kuwait Airways flight from Kuwait City to Manila.

