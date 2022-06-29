Mira Estate hailed as top agency by Emaar Properties
The real estate brokerage firm was honoured for achieving record sales at Emaar Quarter 1 Broker Awards 2022
Mira Estate has been named as the number one real estate agency by Emaar Properties in Dubai for Q1 2022. The company has closed Dh370 million worth of sales deals for Emaar alone, and approximately Dh1 billion in total during the first quarter of 2022, thus reinforcing its position as one of the largest real estate brokerage firms in Dubai. Mira Estate is an award-winning residential property consultancy based in Dubai.
As its real estate sales surged 17 per cent this year, Emaar Properties has achieved a record profit of Dh2.24 billion in the first quarter of 2022, with Mira Estate being the leading contributor among real estate agencies in Dubai.
Receiving the award, Tamara Getigezheva, CEO and partner at Mira Estate, commented: "We are honoured to receive the number one real estate agency award from Emaar Properties. This is a testament to our team's sheer tenacity and rapid growth alongside major developers in Dubai."
Over the past seven years, Getigezheva has maintained her position as one of the top performing real estate brokers in Dubai. She has been at the helm of the property market since the start of her career as a property consultant at age of 22. During her first four years as a property consultant, she singlehandedly achieved over Dh1 billion in sales.
From the beginning of 2022 to date, Mira Estate exceeded Dh2.5 billion in property sales, capitalising on the influx of investors from the Commonwealth of Independent States countries into Dubai.
The company has rapidly expanded into hospitality and property management through Mira Holiday Homes and Mira Hotels.
Within a year of inception, Mira Estate was awarded top real estate agent by Emaar, among several other awards from leading developers such as Nakheel and Sobha Realty. Two years after its establishment, Mira Estate grew to become one of Dubai’s largest brokerage firms.
