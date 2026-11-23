Families planning a holiday, parents worried about a child’s grades, business owners juggling work permits and factory owners importing machinery will all be able to hand their government paperwork to Mira. Mira is the UAE government’s new AI-powered personal assistant, unveiled on Monday.

At the launch, attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, ministers took turns showing how Mira will work in their sectors.

Mira will be available to the public from March 2027. It will start with priority services in residency, identity, passports, education and health, and all government services will be on the platform before the end of 2027.

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Identity and residency: A reminder before you travel

Ali Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, said the authority’s services touch everyone’s life, “from a newborn’s documents to renewing Emirates ID, passports and residency”.

“Imagine how we can use this data to make life easier, without asking people for the same information and papers every time,” he said. With Mira, transactions can be done “through a simple conversation, 24 hours a day”.

Users can ask when their Emirates ID expires, how to renew a passport or how to get an ID for a newborn. “Mira doesn’t only answer your questions. It helps you complete your transactions using the data the government already has,” he said. “Imagine you’re planning to travel with your family, and Mira alerts you before your passport expires and helps you renew it from your home or office.”

In the demonstration, a father planning a trip asked Mira to check his family’s passports. Mira found that one child’s passport had expired and filed the renewal. It then warned that his own Emirates ID was about to expire and renewed it. It also issued the family driver’s residency visa.

Education: A complete picture of your child’s progress

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education, said every parent asks their children the same question when they come home: “How was your day at school?”

She said schools collect a lot of data on each student, including attendance, behaviour, subjects, interests and grades. “The key question is how we can give all this data to parents faster, more accurately and in one place, giving them a complete picture of their children.”

Parents will be able to ask Mira, for example, how to improve a child’s maths, or whether two days of absence affected their Arabic. Parents of students in government schools will get an individual plan for their child. “Our goal is for the teacher to guide, the family to support and the student to succeed,” she said.

In the demonstration, a mother asked why her son’s maths grade had dropped. Mira explained that he had been absent for 11 days and missed several maths lessons. It prepared a catch-up practice plan, showed his exam timetable, booked a meeting with his teacher for the following Wednesday and added it to her calendar.

Business: ‘Your time is for business, not paperwork’

Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, said the UAE attracts thousands of entrepreneurs and talented people from around the world. Many of them get bogged down in government procedures such as work permits, employee contracts and follow-ups.

“We want business owners to focus on the success and growth of their companies and on going global, not on chasing procedures and transactions,” he said.

Business owners will be able to ask Mira which work permits their company holds, when employee contracts expire, what is needed to hire new staff, how the company stands on Emiratisation targets, and how to change salaries and benefits in contracts.

“Our message to every business owner in the UAE is clear: your time is for your business, not your paperwork,” Dr Al Awar said.

In the demonstration, a business owner asked how many permits were about to expire. Mira replied that 18 workers’ permits would expire within two months and that 14 could be renewed straight away.

He then asked it to renew one employee’s permit and raise his salary. Mira quoted a fee and paid it on his instruction. In another scene, Mira switched to Tagalog to guide a worker through signing her new employment contract.

Industry: From 275 form fields to zero

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said the ministry held councils across the country with industry to cut red tape and make the journey easier for industrial investors.

He said every factory and every UAE-made product adds to the national economy and creates jobs. The ministry redesigned its services to be “100 per cent customer-centric”.

As a result, the fields customers have to fill in were cut from 275 to zero. Preparing an exemption application now takes one minute instead of 15. Some transactions are now completed instantly. About 14,600 working hours a year have been freed up for ministry staff.

The services covered include industrial licensing and registration, customs exemptions, conformity certificates and the national mark.

“Before, the investor had to search for the service, fill in the data and follow up on the transaction himself,” Dr Al Jaber said. “Today, agentic AI identifies the transaction, finds the services that can benefit the investor, suggests them proactively, extracts and checks the data, and completes the transaction in one integrated experience.”

“Our ambition is to be a permanent partner for investors, from the first idea to building the factory, developing the product and reaching global markets,” he added.

The demonstration showed Mira issuing an industrial production permit on the spot. It also directed a factory owner importing heavy machinery to the customs exemption service, and helped an exporter get an Arab rules-of-origin certificate.

Health: Care without leaving home

Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, said health “is the most precious thing in our lives: our own health, our parents’ and our children’s”. He said senior Emiratis hold a special place in the government’s priorities.

“Imagine senior citizens, instead of going to a health centre to follow up appointments or renew a prescription, can do it from the comfort of their homes,” he said. Parents will also be able to track appointments, test results and their children’s health through a simple conversation.

“Our goal is not only to save time and reduce visits to health centres, but to make every person more aware of their health and every family more at ease,” he said. “The success of government services is measured by people’s comfort and the impact we leave on their lives.”

In the demonstration, a mother asked Mira about her son’s next vaccination appointment and moved it to different day, after working hours. Mira had suggested 6pm to allow for traffic, but she chose the earlier slot. When the child felt unwell after his vaccination, Mira booked an online consultation with his own paediatrician.