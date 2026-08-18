Watch: UAE ministry releases footage showing air defence systems in action

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on US-Iran hostilities since a 14-point MoU expired on August 17, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

The UAE Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Tuesday, August 18, released footage offering a glimpse into its air defence operations, highlighting how the country responds to aerial threats and protects its airspace.

In the video, the ministry showcases the UAE Air Force and defence systems in action, describing them as capable of responding with “utmost resolve” to protect the country's security and stability.

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Watch the footage below as shared by MoD.

The footage comes after the UAE confirmed on Tuesday that its air defence forces detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran towards the country. According to the MoD, the first missile fell outside the UAE’s territorial waters, while the second fell within territorial waters.

The UAE on Tuesday issued an emergency alert warning residents of a potential missile threat and urging them to “immediately seek a safe place in the closest secure building.”

At 6.52pm, the alert caught UAE residents off guard, especially as it was the first such warning since July 12. The sudden notification interrupted the usual rhythm of the evening, urging people to move to the nearest secure building and await further instructions.

Previous emergency alerts in the UAE

The UAE on July 12 alerted residents that sounds heard across the country were the result of ongoing interception operations. The public was urged to remain calm and follow safety instructions.

The attacks that day came after the US military said it launched another round of strikes on Iran after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps struck a container ship traveling through the Strait of Hormuz.

Before the July 12 incident, the UAE authorities activated air defence systems on May 4 in response to aerial threats. Residents also received multiple emergency alerts that afternoon, advising them to remain indoors or in safe places until the threat had passed.

The May 4 warnings were the first such alerts since the ceasefire that came into effect on April 8.

However, not every emergency notification received by residents in recent months has been linked to a security incident.

On June 26, many residents received an emergency alert that officials later confirmed had been triggered by a technical glitch. Authorities later clarified that the notification was not related to any security incident.