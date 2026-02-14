UAE steps up food price hike monitoring after 7,702 violations last year

The UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism recorded over 7,000 violations in 2025. Last year, in cooperation with economic development departments, the Ministry carried out 155,218 inspection tours. These efforts led to 7,702 violations identified, 93.9 per cent of complaints resolved, and 551,976 goods recovered under recall requests.

Ahead of Ramadan 2026, the UAE Ministry of Economy has confirmed that the prices of basic food items will not increase during the holy month, and authorities are intensifying monitoring efforts ahead of the holy month to maintain price stability and consumer confidence.

These nine basic commodities include cooking oil, eggs, dairy, rice, sugar, poultry, legumes, bread and wheat.

A key part of preparations for Ramadan 2026 involves strengthening strategic food stock and improving supply chain readiness, through early planning and coordination of import, storage and distribution operations, in line with the seasonal increase in demand for consumer goods.

Building up inventory early enables retailers to manage demand levels efficiently, avoid any potential pressures on supply chains as the holy month approaches, and ensure product availability while maintaining price stability.

Trade data from DP World shows that retailers in the region are planning early to secure food supplies ahead of Ramadan, with larger quantities of essential food items flowing through Jebel Ali six to eight weeks before the holy month.

The Ministry held 26 meetings with major suppliers and importers, conducted 420 field inspections, and uses an electronic price monitoring system linked to 627 major retail outlets, representing more than 90 per cent of domestic trade in basic consumer goods. This system helps track prices in real time and prevents unjustified increases.

Consumer awareness campaigns continue alongside inspections, including the publication of the “Consumer Rights Guide” on digital platforms, encouraging the public to report any violations. These efforts complement monitoring campaigns across the Emirates, covering wholesale and retail markets, traditional stores, and e-commerce platforms to ensure transparency, fair pricing, and sufficient availability of high-demand goods during Ramadan and ahead of Eid Al Fitr.

In Dubai, the Consumer Protection and Fair Trade Corporation carried out over 220 inspection visits, reinforcing price stability and the availability of essential and secondary products while intensifying quality checks throughout the month.

Private sector retailers have also announced extensive plans to increase stock and launch seasonal promotional campaigns, offering discounts on essential commodities such as rice, flour, sugar, cooking oils, fresh vegetables and fruits, meat, poultry, and dates. Retailers confirmed their commitment to maintaining fair and stable prices across groceries, fresh food, fashion, electronics, and home appliances, while enhancing multi-channel sales capabilities through stores, digital platforms, and delivery services.

With these coordinated measures, UAE authorities and retailers aim to ensure residents enjoy a well-supplied, affordable, and smooth Ramadan experience.