UAE's future defence leaders could be picked from high school: What you need to know

UAE's Ministry of Defence has announced the launch of a new Leadership Competency Assessment model aimed at identifying and preparing future national leaders from among male Emirati high school graduates of the 2025-2026 academic year.

The initiative forms part of the ministry’s efforts to develop a specialised training system aligned with the highest standards of readiness, while helping build a pipeline of specialised national talent capable of contributing to the protection of the nation’s future and the sustainability of its security.

Developed in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, the model will be rolled out in two stages, beginning with a pilot phase from April 13 to 14, followed by the official phase from April 15 to 18, according to the ministry.

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According to the ministry, eligible high school students will receive SMS notifications enabling them to begin the assessment remotely from home using their personal devices. Students and parents have been urged to follow the ministry’s official channels for further details on registration procedures and application requirements in line with approved standards.

The launch reflects the leadership’s direction to invest early in young Emirati talent through a structured pathway focused on developing personal attributes, cognitive and leadership skills, analytical thinking, strategic decision-making and readiness to contribute to the military institution and the wider national security framework.

The Ministry of Defence said the assessment model is rooted in a forward-looking vision aimed at preparing generations capable of keeping pace with future developments.

It is designed to help young people discover and develop their abilities within an integrated framework that combines knowledge with practical application, while opening opportunities for them to contribute to national development under the umbrella of the Armed Forces.

The ministry added that the initiative supports the creation of a strong national talent base equipped with strategic thinking skills and the ability to perform under pressure, qualities considered essential to sustaining the UAE’s long-term excellence, competitiveness and resilience.

Officials also stressed that the nation’s future protectors are not selected by chance, but shaped through discipline, determination and a structured development process. In that sense, the new model represents a strategic investment in human readiness, national strength, social cohesion and long-term security.

The assessment pathway is also part of wider efforts to prepare young Emiratis for national service and further enhance the training system by enabling them to identify their strengths and refine their capabilities in an environment that blends theory with practice.

Describing the programme as a pathway for shaping future guardians of the nation’s security and stability, the ministry said it is intended for young people who are willing to take on demanding challenges, push beyond their limits and shoulder the responsibility of safeguarding the homeland.