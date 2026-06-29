UAE ministers offer condolences to family of soldier who died during training mission

Al Baloushi was laid to rest on Sunday, June 29, with funeral prayers held in his honour

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 29 Jun 2026, 1:34 PM
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UAE ministers offered condolences to the family of an Emirati soldier, First Corporal Issa Ghaloum Al Baloushi, who was martyred on Saturday, June 27.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, visited the condolence majlis in Dubai. He offered his sympathy to the family of the martyr.

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Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, also offered condolences, praying for patience and solace for the UAE soldier's loved ones.

The UAE soldier died during a training mission, which took place in the country, the Ministry of Defence said. The Ministry extended its condolences to the martyr's family, praying for mercy and strength for his loved ones.

Al Baloushi was laid to rest on Sunday, June 29, with funeral prayers held in his honour. Major General Hamid Muhammad Al-Rumaithi, Commander of the UAE Navy, attended the funeral ceremony.

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