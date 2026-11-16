Huge financial investment not needed, interacting daily with children helps: UAE minister

Supporting a child’s development does not have to involve a large financial investment or elaborate activities. Simple, everyday interaction can make a difference, the UAE’s Minister of Family has said.

Sana bint Mohammed Suhail’s message to parents came as the country’s first nationwide Early Childhood Week began on Monday, November 16, bringing more than 300 events and experiences to children and families across all seven emirates.

“We often think, as parents, that it might require a lot of effort or a large financial investment. But it is very simple,” she said in Arabic. Interacting with a child for some time every day is enough to make an impact, she added.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The minister stressed that investing in the early years is a shared responsibility, involving not just parents but the institutions and individuals surrounding a child.

A week of learning through play

Running until November 22 under the theme ‘Every Moment Matters’, the initiative is organised by the Ministry of Family in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA).

According to the organisers, 130 government and private entities are participating, offering activities for children aged up to eight, their families and caregivers. The programme includes storytelling, interactive workshops, cultural experiences, musical performances and sporting activities, alongside dedicated experiences for children of determination.

Held as part of the Year of the Family 2026, the week is under the patronage of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of ECA.

Suhail said early childhood development requires a coordinated approach bringing together education, healthcare, and social and cultural development, with families playing a central role.

From miniature cities to neighbourhood markets

In Dubai, the opening day marked the launch of ‘A Moment Together at School’, an initiative delivered with the Ministry of Education. It brings children, parents and caregivers together for reading, storytelling, play and discovery, while helping families understand approaches that support early learning.

Dubai’s Community Development Authority is also presenting ‘City of the Future’ at Dubai Hills Mall. The miniature city features interactive stations exploring health, protection, learning, creativity, inclusion and sustainability.

In Sharjah, House of Wisdom’s family programmes include theatrical performances, creativity and discovery stations, and sensory spaces for infants and young children. The Sharjah Education Academy is presenting ‘Early Childhood City’.

Families in Ajman can take part in ‘Sooq Al Freej: Early Childhood Neighbourhood Market’, where children run small stalls alongside their families, display handmade products and develop practical and social skills.

Fujairah’s programme includes a ‘Little Archaeologist Workshop’ and ‘Heritage Village Discovery Tour’, while Umm Al Quwain’s ‘Our Little Ones: Stories and Heritage’ offers four interactive zones combining play, movement and hands-on activities.

In Abu Dhabi, programmes include family learning, heritage experiences, museum exploration and storytelling. Ras Al Khaimah’s ‘Early Childhood Carnival and Together Labs’ brings families, students and specialists together through activities such as drawing, handicrafts and storytelling.

Family fun run on November 20

To mark World Children’s Day, the Ministry of Family, Unicef and national partners will organise ‘Fun Run and Go Blue’ on November 20 in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah.

The event includes a 1km family fun run for children aged up to eight, their families and caregivers.

An accompanying ‘Together in Blue’ campaign encourages institutions and community members to incorporate blue into public spaces, activities and communications in support of children’s rights.

Families can check activity schedules and venues at www.ecweek.ae and through the Ministry of Family and ECA’s social media channels. Organisers advise checking attendance and registration requirements with the entities hosting individual activities.