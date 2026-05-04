A million-dirham memory: How Nasser Al Serkal documented 500 years of Dubai's heritage

When Nasser bin Ahmed bin Issa bin Nasser Al Serkal stood between UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for a photograph on Thursday evening at the Erth Dubai Awards gala, he knew the moment was bigger than any prize.

Moments earlier, he had been named the winner of the grand prize worth Dh1 million at one of the largest awards dedicated to documenting the UAE's cultural and social heritage.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

The award recognises outstanding contributions to preserving Dubai's living memory, strengthening national identity, and enhancing community documentation.

For Nasser, a board member at Al Serkal Group heading the environmental division, the honour outweighed the money. "The most important thing is the honour. Getting a prize from Sheikh Mohammed, for me, this is the biggest value," he told Khaleej Times.

Three categories, one grand prize

Nasser participated in three award categories: documenting family legacy, documenting Dubai's oral heritage, and documenting a private sector entity.

He won the top prize for his collective submissions.

His family legacy book traces his ancestry back 500 years to the 16th century, with documents, manuscripts, and interviews with hundreds of elderly relatives and community members. He has been working on it for over 18 years.

"I started in 2008. I did the first interview with one person who had witnessed the old times and had many stories about my family," he said. "Since then, I have interviewed over a hundred people."

His second submission documented the family's role in the pearl trade, a cornerstone of the region's pre-oil economy, using old accounting books and correspondence.

The third traced the history of Al Serkal Group, established in 1947 by his great-grandfather, Nasser bin Abdul Latif Al Serkal.

Nasser did not know that he had won the grand prize until the ceremony.

"They called me to attend the event, but I didn't know I was awarded. It was a surprise," he said.

"Before the photo was taken, Sheikh Hamdan took my hand and let me stand between him and his father. I don't know how to explain the feeling."

Despite the years of research, Nasser has not published his book yet. "I will publish it soon,” he said. “Every now and then I find new information that changes things. But once it is ready, I will publish."

The book, which is currently in Arabic, has an English translation planned, he said.

A family of pioneers

Nasser's great-grandfather, Nasser Bin Abdullatif Alserkal, was a pioneering individual who left a mark on the UAE’s economic and social landscape.

In 1955, he installed the first electric generator in his Deira home and began distributing generators, later helping to establish the Dubai Electricity Company, which is now the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).

He also revolutionised communication in Dubai by introducing the first telephone in 1957 and establishing Dubai State Telephone Company Ltd, which is now Etisalat.

He also opened one of Dubai's first hotels in 1972 and introduced water pumps that revolutionised local agriculture.

"My great-grandfather had very close ties to the late Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid. He studied with Sheikh Rashid at Al Ahmadiyya School, one of the first schools in Dubai," Nasser recalled.