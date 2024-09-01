Mild earthquake hits UAE, residents feel tremors

Published: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 8:10 AM Last updated: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 8:29 AM

An earthquake of magnitude 2.3 struck Masafi, stations of the UAE's National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported on Sunday, September 1.

The quake was recorded in Masafi at 7.53am UAE time.

At a depth of 1.6km, residents reportedly felt the tremors from the quake. The NCM, however, confirmed and reassured residents that it did "not have any effect in the UAE".

On August 18, a 3.0 magnitude earthquake was also recorded near the coast of Dibba, at 12.14pm UAE time.

A minor earthquake of 2.8 magnitude on Richter scale was also recorded in the UAE on June 8, in Masafi at 11.01pm.