Mild earthquake hits UAE, residents feel tremors

The quake struck Masafi at 7.53am local time

Published: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 8:10 AM

Last updated: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 8:29 AM

An earthquake of magnitude 2.3 struck Masafi, stations of the UAE's National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported on Sunday, September 1.

The quake was recorded in Masafi at 7.53am UAE time.


At a depth of 1.6km, residents reportedly felt the tremors from the quake. The NCM, however, confirmed and reassured residents that it did "not have any effect in the UAE".

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

On August 18, a 3.0 magnitude earthquake was also recorded near the coast of Dibba, at 12.14pm UAE time.

A minor earthquake of 2.8 magnitude on Richter scale was also recorded in the UAE on June 8, in Masafi at 11.01pm.

On May 29, residents in the UAE also experienced tremors from minor earthquakes that hit the Oman Sea. An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude struck near the coast of Ras Al Khaimah at 12.12am on Wednesday, May 29, followed by another quake of 2.8 magnitude at 1.53am.

Though the UAE detects tremors every now and then, seismology experts had reassured residents that they have no reason to worry about earthquakes in the region.

