Partner Content By KT Engage
Midea showcases 2023 line up at the UAE Business Partner Convention at Versace hotel
Home appliance brand Midea gathered 100 of the UAE's top home appliance retailers at Versace Hotel, Al Jaddaf, for an interactive sales driving event.
Midea is one of the only brands with a full range of home appliance products in every category, which was showcased during the event to give the channel partners a comprehensive view of the range.
Throughout the evening, Midea provided the audience an overview of its global growth ambitions and strategic focus in the UAE market, followed by a highlight of its latest cutting-edge technologies and flagship products in its 2023 line up.
The event also gave an opportunity to thank and appreciate the partners for their commitment to promote Midea products through their stores. Coincidentally, Midea achieved its all-time highest sales in the UAE in the month of February.
An engaging Q&A was hosted for the partners to seek answers directly from Midea management and below are some notable highlights.
- Midea's expansion into the UAE market is at an all-time high as it's one of the fastest-growing brands in the UAE and the leader in home appliance sales of cooking ranges, microwave ovens and refrigerators.
- Midea predicts a steady increase in year-on-year sales in 2023, after seeing a surge during the 2020 lockdown due to increased time spent at home, encouraging a positive impact on the overall UAE home appliance industry.
- Midea says a large percentage of consumers are choosing quality and affordable products alongside intuitive technology and purchasing convenience.
Scott Fu, president for EMEA region at Midea Group says of the event: "This is our first annual business partner convention since 2019, and we're delighted to be hosting a physical event after last few years of online interaction. It's important for us to meet with our valued dealers to strengthen our partnership and share insights into the year ahead. This year saw Midea host a record number of attendees, announce growth in our product line available in the region and share updates on Midea's overall strategy."
- Although Midea is focussing a lot on online strategy and sales, there is still a focus on driving offline business through retailers and dealers, ensuring customers always have the option to shop in-store.
- Midea will introduce more IOT-enabled appliances compatible with its M-smart home app that allows users to control their devices on the go.
- During 2020, thanks to the strong support of Eros Group, Midea was the first appliance brand to do an online dealer event to encourage continued growth in sales during an uncertain time for all.
Throughout the event, Midea highlighted the importance of innovative, user-friendly, and affordable products for family households while emphasising the Midea appliance range offers easy-to-use products with energy-saving solutions, helping create a better world for future generations.