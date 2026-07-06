UAE midday break: Violators face up to Dh50,000 fine, file suspension, legal action

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has said it will deal firmly with all violations related to the health and safety of workers during the UAE’s midday break, with companies facing fines of Dh5,000 per worker for breaches.

The administrative penalty can go up to Dh50,000 in cases involving multiple workers, MoHRE told Khaleej Times.

Depending on the severity and frequency of violations, penalties may also include suspending the establishment’s file, downgrading its classification within the MoHRE tier system, and referring the case to the public prosecution in the event of worker injuries or failure to observe legal obligations.

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The clarification comes as the UAE implements its Occupational Heat Stress Prevention Policy, which bans work under direct sunlight and in open areas from 12.30pm to 3pm daily between June 15 and September 15.

Now in its 22nd consecutive year, the policy is aimed at protecting workers from heat stress and injuries linked to high temperatures during the summer months.

MoHRE had earlier told Khaleej Times that delivery riders are covered by the policy and benefit from dedicated safeguards tailored to the nature of their work. Riders cannot be compelled to work during the restricted hours if they do not wish to do so, while delivery on foot is prohibited from 12.30pm to 3pm during the implementation period.

Exemptions

MoHRE said exemptions are limited to activities that cannot be interrupted for technical, operational or public-safety reasons.

These include work required to prevent hazards or repair faults affecting essential services such as water, electricity and telecommunications, as well as activities necessary to maintain traffic flow and other critical public services.

Exemptions also apply to activities that require permits from competent authorities because of their impact on public life and traffic movement.

The ministry said exempted activities covered under the policy are clearly defined and do not require a separate approval process to continue during the midday break hours.

However, where the activity itself requires permits or approvals from competent authorities because of its impact on public life, traffic flow or essential services, those requirements must continue to be met under applicable regulations.

MoHRE said companies carrying out exempted work remain fully responsible for complying with occupational health and safety requirements.

Employers must provide shaded rest areas suitable for the number of workers, cold drinking water, hydration materials such as electrolytes and other locally approved products, industrial cooling devices including fans and mechanical cooling equipment, and first-aid supplies at work sites.

The ministry said its inspection teams are trained to distinguish between genuinely exempted work and routine outdoor work that should stop during the midday break.

MoHRE said its field teams are supported by advanced digital tools to monitor and detect violations in the labour market. Where inspectors determine that work does not meet the exemption criteria, legal and administrative measures will be applied in line with applicable regulations.

Members of the public can report violations through MoHRE’s call centre on 600590000 or via the ministry’s smart application and website.